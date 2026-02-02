Coalition warns of mood-altering products available in city

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published February 2, 2026

The Sterling Heights Drug-Free Coalition is raising concern about the availability of kratom-derived products like Party Duck. Photo provided by the Sterling Heights Drug-Free Coalition

Dozo Perks, like these found on sale in Sterling Heights, are promoted as “a straightforward way to add 7-hydroxymitragynine to your daily routine.” The Federal Drug Administration says such products should be avoided. Photo provided by the Sterling Heights Drug-Free Coalition

Advertisement

STERLING HEIGHTS — A community group that focuses on substance misuse in Sterling Heights is taking aim at unregulated mood-altering products widely available throughout the city.

The concern revolves around kratom, a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia whose leaves contain two major psychoactive ingredients — mitragynine and 7-hydroxymytragynine. According to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration fact sheet, consuming the leaves “produces both stimulant effects (in low doses) and sedative effects (in high doses), and can lead to psychotic symptoms and psychological and physiological dependence.”

The increasing availability of products with kratom-derived ingredients is prompting the Sterling Heights Drug-Free Coalition to raise awareness of the dangers associated with their use, especially among young people. There currently is no age restriction for purchasing such products, which are sold under brand names such as Party Duck, Dozo Perks and MIT Therapy.

Elizabeth Cupolo, program coordinator for the coalition, said a recent canvas of 71 sites in the city showed kratom-type products available in about 30% of the locations.

“We went into different retailers like smoke shops, tobacco shops, gas stations, convenience stores and we looked for how accessible and visible these products are to consumers,” she said. “In just about all of them, products were visible and accessible to customers. What we are noticing is that they are in packaging that are bright colors. The names are interesting, things like Party Duck. They look really enticing, especially to our youth.”

Lauren Letzmann, Project Vox coordinator with CARE of Southeastern Michigan, which works alongside groups like the Sterling Heights Drug-Free Coalition, said many kratom products on the market today have high synthetic concentrations of 7-hydroxymytragynine, or 7-OH, which can be highly addictive. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 7-OH products are not safe or effective for any medical use, such as treating pain or anxiety.

Letzmann said 7-OH is approximately 13 times more potent than morphine.

“Having that available to an adolescent is not something we feel is safe for the community or is a best practice,” she said. “With adolescents or youth, their brains are still developing. A lot of these compounds are relatively new. There haven't been many research studies on what the long-term potential harmful effects are.”

Kratom products are sold in several forms, including liquid shots, gummies, capsules and powders. They are marketed as herbal supplements that promise energy boosts, pain relief, euphoria and other effects.

A website that sells Party Duck products says it “delivers something completely new that's taking the scene by storm with uniquely crafted effects perfect for nightlife energy, music festivals, and high-vibe social scenes.”

The Dozo Perks website says its tablets “are a straightforward way to add 7-hydroxymitragynine to your daily routine.” The product offers “a smooth, balanced experience … designed to support focus, relaxation, and a sense of calm when you need it most.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, however, says products containing 7-OH can cause serious harm. According to information on the FDA’s website, “7-OH products are novel potent opioid products that have not been proven safe or effective for any use and should be avoided.”

Some communities, such as Sterling Heights’ neighbor Clinton Township, have begun pushing back on kratom products within their boundaries. The township recently adopted an ordinance raising the minimum age to buy kratom to 21 years old and mandating related signage.

State lawmakers are also working on legislation that would regulate the sale of kratom products across Michigan.

The Sterling Heights City Council, meanwhile, received a brief overview of kratom concerns from Cupolo and Letzmann in January and were told a more formal presentation on the matter is available if officials desire it.

Other Macomb County communities approached about kratom regulations include Fraser, St. Clair Shores, Mount Clemens, Warren and Harrison Township.

Call Staff Writer Gary Winkelman at (586) 498-1070.