Michigan AG alerts residents of scammers impersonating police

METRO DETROIT — Residents should be wary of a circulating phone scam where callers impersonate deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and demand payments.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert about the scheme Jan. 12, noting that her office has been receiving an uptick in reports.

“These sophisticated scams are designed to intimidate victims,” Nessel said in a statement.

Callers pose as an Oakland County sheriff’s deputy and either demand immediate payment to resolve a legal issue or leave a voicemail urging recipients to return the call to discuss an “urgent legal matter.” Nessel said scammers may use personal information to make the call appear legitimate and to pressure victims into responding quickly.

“Before providing any personal or financial information, please remember to verify any claims with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department directly,” Nessel said in a statement.

Police said no legitimate law enforcement agency will contact someone by telephone to settle a fine or take care of a warrant. People with questions about the legitimacy of a call are urged to immediately hang up and call their local police department’s nonemergency number for verification.

Consumers can further protect themselves from these scams by: blocking the text, email, or call; not clicking links or opening attachments; reporting the spam; and deleting the voicemail, text, or email from their device.

Similar scams occur with people impersonating law enforcement agencies, the IRS, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Nessel also reminds consumers that government agencies will never demand money through email, over the phone, or by text, and will not ask for or take payment by prepaid gift card, wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or a pay app.

To report a scam, file a complaint, or get additional information, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team at (517) 335-7599.