New fire chief steps into role in Rochester

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published January 28, 2026

ROCHESTER — Retired Redford Township Fire Chief Scott Demoff has been named the new chief of the Rochester Fire Department.

Demoff replaces former Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik, who retired from his post after nearly 50 years of service.

Over the past few weeks, Rochester City Manager Nik Banda said, Cieslik has been helping Demoff transition.

Demoff was formally sworn in during the Jan. 26 Rochester City Council meeting.

“I couldn’t tell you how pleased I was to land a chief like this,” Banda said. “His family values, his mental state, his religious values, everything. He is just the total package. His experience puts him in the perfect spot for this community.”

Demoff has been with the fire service since 1997, starting his career in Brighton.

For the past 25 years, he served the Redford Township Fire Department. Before retiring last July, he was the township’s fire chief for 10 years.

“I’ve done a lot with the community down there: built a new fire station, wrote a bunch of grants, with assistance, for a ton of money that brought a lot of extra equipment free of charge to the township, so that is always a good thing, no matter where you’re at,” he said. “I enjoy the fire service. I enjoy the community.”

In searching for a replacement for Cieslik, Banda said he wanted to find someone who would fully support the fire hall remaining a community center.

“There were a lot of fire chiefs that said, ‘You want me to cook’ or ‘have pancakes and pjs’ or ‘code?’ They didn’t understand what community meant,” he said. “ Immediately, when I met Scott, now Chief Demoff, it didn’t even cross his mind.”

The city’s new chief said he’s been to Rochester many times and enjoys its “community feel.”

“I enjoy kids coming into the fire station. The smile on their face makes me smile. It is what the job is, and I look forward to continuing that process,” he added. “The residents are why we do this job.”

Demoff is a married father of four children, two grown and two still in college.

“My younger daughter is going to college to become a nurse, and my youngest son is playing college basketball,” he said.

Demoff said he is looking forward to serving the community.

“I’m excited to work with everybody. It’s a great city, and I only want to make it better,” he said. “Anything I can do, my phone is always on, my door is always open.”