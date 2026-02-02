Southfield resident receives Oakland University Keeper of the Dream Scholarship

From left, Oakland University President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, Marcus Johnson and Vice President of Inclusion, Engagement and Strategic Partnerships at Comerica Bank Wendy Holmes pose for a picture at the Oakland University Keeper of the Dream Scholarship Award Ceremony Jan. 19 in Rochester.

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published February 2, 2026

SOUTHFIELD — Southfield resident and senior at Oakland University Marcus Johnson was honored at the Oakland University Keeper of the Dream Scholarship Award Ceremony on Jan. 19.

The Keeper of the Dream Scholarship is given to Oakland University students who the selection committee determines have demonstrated leadership and helped advance Martin Luther King Jr.’s mission of promoting interracial and cultural understanding. Johnson received a $10,000 award, which will be divided into $5,000 per semester. There were seven recipients of the 2026 scholarships.

Johnson said he feels honored to have received the scholarship because it shows that the university has recognized the work he is trying to do in uplifting the voices of students.

“I’m very appreciative of the university for giving me the award, but I am also more honored to have the chance to do the work I’m doing, to help the students that we help and represent the school and its students in every way that I can,” Johnson said.

Johnson is the Oakland University student body president, the vice president of Michigan College Democrats and has held various roles within the Oakland University Student Congress. Through his time at Oakland University, Johnson has made an effort to create spaces for students from marginalized communities to share their voices and advocate for themselves.

One effort is the Voice Committees, which are ad hoc committees within the Oakland University Student Congress that students can use.

“With how the government tends to act nowadays, there are a lot of students that I am in charge of representing that might feel unheard, unseen or attacked in some ways,” Johnson said. “We wanted to create these committees so that students know they have an outlet to tell the university how to keep them safe.”

Assistant Director of the Oakland University Center for Multicultural Initiatives Nicole Lucio is a member of the Keeper of the Dream Scholarship selection committee. She said Johnson’s commitment to change and ensuring voices are heard were evident in his application essay, letters of recommendation and interview.

“He was a standout candidate for the KOD scholarship selection committee for his leadership, advocacy and his ability to follow through,” Lucio said.

Johnson is working on two bachelor’s degrees, one being in political science and the other in public administration and policy. He said that receiving the award is an indication he’s doing something right and will be part of motivating him to continue his work.

Johnson said he would either like to run for office or work in policymaking once he leaves Oakland University.



