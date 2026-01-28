Registration opens Feb. 1 for Adaptive Recreation Experience

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published January 28, 2026

Players watch a shot in a game of basketball during the 2025 Adaptive Recreation Experience. Photo provided by Oakland County Parks

Advertisement

PONTIAC — Online registration will open Feb. 1 for Oakland County’s Adaptive Recreation Experience.

The event itself will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. March 27 at UWM Sports Complex in Pontiac and is free for participants, but registration is required.

The experience is sponsored by Strive Recreational Therapy in cooperation with partners Oakland County Parks and UWM Sports Complex and will provide individuals who have a disability the opportunity to play games like basketball, golf, archery, bocce, curling and more.

Last year was the first year of the Adaptive Recreation Experience. According to the event’s supervisor, Sandy Dorey, the 2025 experience had over 30 vendors and more than 300 total participants.

The event also helps spread the word about what is available for those with a disability.

Registration will open on Feb. 1 at oakgov.com. For more information, send an email to OCPrecreation@oakgov.com.