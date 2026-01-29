Southfield Christian fifth grade girls basketball team undefeated

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published January 29, 2026

The Southfield Christian fifth grade girls basketball team has gone undefeated for two years. Photo provided by Eric Lafata

SOUTHFIELD — The fifth grade girls basketball team from Southfield Christian School has gone undefeated for the last two years, and the girls attribute this success to their teamwork, faith and attitudes on and off the court.

Last season, the team was made up of a combination of fourth and fifth graders, which means the team had players who contributed to the undefeated status for two years. The basketball season for the Southfield Christian fifth grade team consists of 10 games.

The girls were focused on being a team on and off the court. Center Addison Wade said most of the girls have either been in the same class together or been friends before being a team.

“It felt good to be on a team together and play,” she said.

Coach Eric Lafata said this group of athletes is the first in Southfield Christian history to go undefeated for two years. He said the team worked hard on the fundamentals, aggressive defense and fast-paced transition offense during practices. He said the girls have grown into great players.

“Every girl contributed in their own way,” Lafata said. “Every girl was rebounding, playing great defense and shooting to help the team win.”

This season was the first time forward Elianna Reid had played basketball. She said she knew it would be a good team because she was friends with the other girls already.

Elianna said that she was initially worried about being not as skilled as her other teammates. However, she said she got the hang of the sport and is excited to continue playing.

“I felt like God gave me the strength to keep moving and I got better every time I played,” Reid said.

Point guards Adriana Lafata and Delsea Hall are also a part of an Amateur Athletic Union basketball team. Adriana said she can see herself continuing to train and become better at basketball as she gets older.

“I feel like we could get to the state championship,” she said.

Delsea said she feels like coach Lafata and her dad made her into a great basketball player. She said her dad especially has pushed her to be the player she is today.

“He pushes me to my limit and it has helped me grow as a player,” Delsea said.

Lafata said he can see the girls sticking with the sport and eventually winning a championship. He said these girls have something special.