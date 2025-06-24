Troy woman dies, three children injured in head-on crash

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published June 24, 2025

ROCHESTER HILLS/TROY — A woman is dead and three children are injured following a head-on collision on Father’s Day in Rochester Hills.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Rochester Road, near Hickory Lawn Street, shortly after 4 p.m. June 15.

A 77-year-old woman from Troy was driving a 2024 Chevrolet Trax southbound on Rochester Road at the time of the incident.

A 31-year-old man from Lincoln Park was driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander northbound, but crossed the center line and struck the Chevrolet, authorities said.

Rochester Hills Fire Department personnel extricated the woman from the vehicle, and she was transported to the hospital. She died from her injuries June 18.

Her 15-year-old granddaughter, a resident of Minnetonka, Minnesota, was a passenger in the front seat. She was treated for a broken ankle and was released from the hospital June 18.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured. However, two children riding in the backseat, ages 7 and 9, were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were unknown at press time.

Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.