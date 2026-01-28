Former CEO charged with health care fraud

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published January 28, 2026

TROY — Tamela Peterson — a 59-year-old Brighton resident, and former CEO of the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton and Oxford Center in Troy — has been charged with fraud.

It is alleged by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office that Peterson had knowledge of fraudulent claim practices, such as billing for services not rendered, and was a direct beneficiary of those schemes. She was arraigned before Magistrate Jerry Sherwood in Howell’s 53rd District Court on nine counts of health care fraud – false claim.

Both medical centers that Peterson oversaw treat a wide range of patients diagnosed with issues ranging from addiction to mental health. This includes a large population of children diagnosed with autism.

“Filing false claims impacts not only patients and providers but also contributes to increased costs of health care and medical insurance for everybody,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, in a statement. “Health care fraud undermines the trust between patients and providers, and (undermines) patients’ notions of confidentiality and care. My office will continue to hold accountable those who take advantage of their practice for their own financial benefit.”

The investigation began in September 2022 following a series of complaints from former providers and patients. The Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division was tasked with investigating the case. The HCFD receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, with the other 25% provided by the state.

The Oxford Center was previously under fire for a hyperbaric chamber explosion that resulted in the death of a 5-year-old boy from Royal Oak on Jan. 31, 2025. The boy’s mother also received injuries on her arms, since she was standing close to the chamber during the incident.

Peterson faced one count of second-degree murder in that case, as did two others on staff. A fourth staff member was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of medical records – intentionally placing false information on chart, a four-year felony.

“Ms. Peterson’s case concerning the death at the Oxford Center remains before the District Court on preliminary examination,” read a statement by the Attorney General’s Press Secretary. “Parties await the Judge’s decision whether to bind the matter over to Circuit Court for trial.”

For the recent nine counts of health care fraud – false claim, Peterson was granted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. Her preliminary exam is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Peterson’s attorney, Gerald J. Gleeson II, was reached for further comment, but did not respond by press time.