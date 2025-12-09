S.A.V.E.S Project promotes effective communication to first responders

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published December 9, 2025

BEVERLY HILLS/BIRMINGHAM — The Rochester Police Department started the S.A.V.E.S Project earlier this year to provide a resource for people living with cognitive or developmental challenges to feel safer when out in the community.

Rochester Police Officer Brenna Hogue came up with the idea, inspired by her own experiences with her daughter, who was diagnosed with autism as a toddler. Hogue thought, “If she walks away, how can I get her back? How can somebody know who she is or who we are?”

She took the idea to her chief to build a resource that bridges the gap between first responders and their ability to serve people with cognitive impairments and developmental disabilities.

“My chief has been my biggest support person with it,” Hogue said.

The S.A.V.E.S. Project

Though Rochester has information for residents in their community, she realized that the department can not access the information for other cities. Meaning, if someone from another city went to Rochester for an event, there potentially would be difficulties identifying them.

Through the S.A.V.E.S Project, individuals can receive an ID with a QR code that provides first responders with personal details and emergency contact information.

One of the biggest things Hogue considered when starting this project was ensuring the logo was vibrant and recognizable.

“We wanted it to be memorable, bright, fun, creative, something personable, friendly and something that would just stand out,” Hogue said.

Information is restricted to departments that have their own login information if they partner with the S.A.V.E.S Project. However, even if a department is not partnered, they can still access emergency contacts through the QR codes.

Hogue recommends QR codes be put on the inside of a wallet, on a tablet or an individual’s favorite item. She added that they are weather-resistant.

“We’re going to be, hopefully, adding on to that as well with the S.A.V.E.S Home Project, which will be a QR code and a logo that will go on the fridge, so that if a first responder, like a firefighter, a police officer, arrives at a home and they need information, it’ll be right on the fridge,” Hogue said.

Individuals with QR codes from the S.A.V.E.S Project are encouraged to stick the logo on the back window of their vehicle to notify officers about their potential needs when communicating with them.

“We never tell officers to reduce officer safety, but we do want to prevent miscommunication,” Hogue said.

Through the Blue Envelope Program, individuals are able to clearly communicate with police by sharing key information in an envelope.

Community participation

Hogue hopes the program will continue to expand. Departments currently participating include Rochester, Clawson, Birmingham, Beverly Hills, Sterling Heights, Waterford and Macomb County.

Beverly Hills Department of Public Safety Detective Sgt. William Brewster spearheads the program at Beverly Hills. They joined the project a couple of months ago.

“Having this information at our hands really cuts down on us having to guess what somebody’s going through or what medical condition they have. This really gives us the ability to work quicker,” Brewster said.

Beverly Hills is taking on the cost of each envelope to make this a free program for residents.

For more information about enrolling themselves or a loved one in this program in Beverly Hills, people can contact Brewster or the Beverly Hills Department of Public Safety.

The Birmingham Police Department also enrolled in the S.A.V.E.S Project after being introduced to it by Chief George Rouhib from the Rochester Police Department.

“As law enforcement professionals, we always want to ensure the community feels safe and that we are communicating effectively with all individuals we serve. The S.A.V.E.S Project provides education in special needs awareness for first responders and promotes the Blue Envelope Program, which provides important information to first responders during a traffic stop or traffic crash. This information allows officers to tailor their approach to help the individual feel more comfortable while maintaining safety for everyone involved,” Community Resource Officer Gina Moody said in an email.

Birmingham also offers free registration to residents who could benefit from the S.A.V.E.S Project.

“The S.A.V.E.S Project not only provides valuable resources for first responders but also for families who may be navigating a cognitive or developmental diagnosis. A main component of the program is Project ID, a wearable identification solution that can be used to assist with wandering recovery and can provide critical health information and emergency contacts if an individual is separated from a caregiver. Birmingham has experienced several of these incidents over the years, involving both children with special needs and adults living with dementia,” Moody said in an email.