Second annual Maroon Cup swim to be held at Seaholm

University of Detroit Jesuit hoists the Maroon Cup after winning it last year at Seaholm High School.

Photo provided by Sara Fisher

By: Scott Bentley | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published January 27, 2026

Goldfish Swimschool founders Chris and Jenny McCuiston launch T-shirts into the crowd at last year’s Maroon Cup. Photo provided by Sara Fisher

BIRMINGHAM — The Maroon Cup swim meet between Seaholm High School and the University of Detroit Jesuit returns for a second year at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, in the Seaholm pool.

Last year, the schools teamed up with Goldfish Swim School to put on a swim meet that would raise money and highlight the importance of teaching young children to swim.

This year, Goldfish has partnered with Every Child a Swimmer, a foundation whose goal is to make sure every child has the lifesaving skill of swimming, regardless of their situation.

“The Goldfish Foundation will match the funds that go towards that foundation. It’s a great program,” said Jenny McCuiston, the co-founder of Goldfish Swim School and Maroon Cup visionary. “They provide lessons all across the country to make sure that there’s no barriers to swim lessons.”

The meet itself will feature two great swim programs, along with a goal of showing that swim meets are fun for spectators. Across the country, swimming events are gaining more popularity and attendance is growing, and the schools want to show that that’s happening in their communities as well.

“We’re just really trying to make it fun. Any other sporting event you go to, there’s hype, there’s music, there’s fans and cheering,” McCuiston said. “Why can’t that come to the swimming world? And it really is starting to change around the country. … We’re trying to get there.”

In 2025, the inaugural Maroon Cup was a major success that packed the Seaholm pool, and a lot of excitement surrounds its return.

“I think this is kind of just the starting point of where this could go,” McCuiston explained. “These kids are super talented. … If we can draw a crowd and make it fun and exciting and give back to others, then that’s icing on the cake.”

Giving back to others is not just a side effect of the event — it’s the goal. The Every Child a Swimmer program is led by Casey McGovern, who is on a mission to make sure every child has the lifesaving ability to swim.

“My daughter fell victim to a drowning in our backyard swimming pool at the age of 19 months,” McGovern said. “I made her a promise that I’d do everything in my power to educate as many parents as I can.”

McGovern’s story is one that is shared by many other families, and programs like ECAS help to inform and provide communities with resources that can help prevent a tragedy.

“We created learn-to-swim scholarships for those who can’t afford it, opening up access on a broad scale,” McGovern said. “Drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for children 1-4, and it’s the No. 2 cause of death for children 5-14, and it’s the No. 3 cause for adults. … This is the only sport that can technically save your life.”

The hope, long term, is that this event can become a staple in the community. Kids who look up to the high school swimmers may be inspired to take lessons, and families will be more educated on the importance of swimming.

“Kids in the community could potentially get on this swim meet and be participating in the Maroon Cup,” McGovern said. “Who knows what it will open up (for the kids) by just learning how to swim?”

People can buy tickets online, but if they choose to pay cash at the door, 100% of their ticket sale will be donated to Every Child a Swimmer. Seaholm isn’t able to donate online ticket sales because they go straight to the district, but if people pay cash at the door, the money can be donated.

Concessions will include Beyond Juice and pizza, and those funds will also go towards Every Child a Swimmer. Door prizes will be given out throughout the meet. To buy tickets, go to www.gofan.co.