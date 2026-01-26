Cranbrook Institute of Science features new interactive exhibit for families

Through the hands-on activities in “Mystery of the Mayan Medallion,” kids have the opportunity to learn more about Mayan and Mesopotamian culture.

Photo provided by the Cranbrook Institute of Science

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published January 26, 2026

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — The Cranbrook Institute of Science is welcoming a new exhibit for families and the local community to explore throughout the winter and spring.

“Mystery of the Mayan Medallion” will be open to the public Feb. 1, opening one day earlier, Jan. 31, for Cranbrook Institute of Science members.

“Mystery of the Mayan Medallion” is made possible by the Museum of Discovery, Little Rock, Arkansas. It engages audiences by intertwining a fictional story with real artifacts from the Cranbrook Institute of Science collection.

The exhibit takes participants through an interactive experience as an archaeological team searches for a priceless jade medallion in Palenque, Mexico, and uncovers secrets of the missing medallion.

Lucy Hale, the Susan Flint Cooper director at Cranbrook Institute of Science, called it “a gamified learning experience that people can do together.”

Interactive elements, such as following clues, translating glyphs, interpreting ancient calendars and more, are designed to immerse guests in the experience.

As participants are experiencing the fictional story of the vanished medallion, they are exposed to real Mayan and Mesoamerican artifacts.

Cameron Wood, the curator of collections at Cranbrook Institute of Science, said that the artifacts in the exhibit are not ones that are coming in, but ones that the museum has had as part of its collection, just not on display.

“There will be lots of interesting stuff on display, and most of them won’t have been seen by the public for probably decades,” Wood said.

Notably, Wood said, there will be a hacha on display, which is a part of the ceremonial gear for a Mesoamerican ball game.

He added that among the artifacts at the exhibit are some pieces that could be considered ordinary, everyday items for the time period, including what guests may recognize as a trowel.

“Everybody likes the really cool, flashy stuff, but it’s important to try and get slice-of-life, everyday objects out there as well,” Wood said.

The exhibit is in the Changing Exhibit Hall at Cranbrook Institute of Science, 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills. Admission is purchased in addition to museum admission when applicable. Adult tickets cost $9, or $8 for adult members. Tickets for seniors 65 and older and children ages 2-12 cost $7, or $6 for members, and CIS Enhanced Members and children under 2 are admitted for free.

“It’s very child friendly,” Hale said, later adding, “I would say that the core audience for us is that elementary and middle school age range and the adults they bring with them.”

For more information, visit science.cranbrook.edu.