Birmingham welcomes new fire chief

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published January 26, 2026

Birmingham’s new Fire Chief Matt Bartalino has been serving the community with the Birmingham Fire Department since 2003. Photo provided by the Birmingham Fire Department

BIRMINGHAM — New Birmingham Fire Chief Matt Bartalino was sworn into his new role in December, but he has been with the department far longer than that, serving in several positions since 2003.

He was a firefighter when he started his career, and then he became a firefighter/paramedic. He was also trained to be a hazmat technician.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 2014, and two years later he attended the Executive Staff and Command Leadership Program at Eastern Michigan University.

Shortly after that course he was promoted to captain. In 2019, he was appointed assistant chief, and in 2020, he received a Professional Emergency Management Certification from the state of Michigan. Prior to being sworn in as chief, he had served as interim chief since July 17, 2025.

He was sworn in during the City Commission meeting Dec. 15, 2025, with City Manager Jana Ecker noting that “he’s done a great job of working through some different situations with a lot of people, and he has worked very hard to make things better in the fire station. So I definitely want to thank him and I am very pleased to offer him the position.”

Bartalino said it was a competitive process when he first applied to get a position at a full-time fire department.

“Throughout the interview process and discussions with the administration at the time and firefighters on the job, it felt like a great fit. The financial stability of the city, its small-town charm, combined with its growing downtown, make this an exciting place to work. What I’ve always appreciated the most is the support the Fire Department receives from the residents of Birmingham, and we strive to return that support with top-notch services from our full-time, ALS-transporting, all-hazards response department,” Bartalino said in an email.

Values in leadership

When it comes to Bartalino’s top value in leadership, he said he prioritizes stewardship.

“The fire chief needs to treat community resources (time, trust, funding, people) as something they need to care for during their tenure,” Bartalino said in an email.

He added that humility with accountability are also important values to him as a leader.

“As a leader, I should remain open to learning while still owning outcomes,” Bartalino said.

In mid to late 2026, the Fire Department will be getting two new replacement vehicles, including a 100-foot aerial truck from Sutphen and a rescue ambulance from EV+. Bartalino said the entire department is looking forward to the arrival of the new vehicles.

Bartalino is also currently training his new assistant chief, Tom Hughes. With the help of Hughes, Bartalino plans to expand the department’s officer development program.

“Sharing department history, job knowledge, and preparing the next batch of department leaders is a goal of ours,” Bartalino said in an email.

Family life

Bartalino was born in Detroit, and he was raised in Warren. He currently lives in St. Clair Shores with his wife, Ali.

He has two children, Gabriella and Angelo, and a dog named Kona.

To learn more about the Birmingham Fire Department, visit bhamgov.org or follow their Facebook page, “Birmingham, MI Fire Department.”