Rochester Hills couple killed, 2 more injured in car crash

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 15, 2026

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ROCHESTER HILLS — A Rochester Hills couple was killed and two others were critically injured following a car crash in Orion Township April 11.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Ford Fiesta driven by a 63-year-old man from Hazel Park was heading northbound on Lapeer Road, near Greenshield Road, around 1:11 p.m. Authorities said the vehicle left the road “for an unknown reason,” drove through the median and into the southbound lane of Lapeer Road, striking a 2011 Lincoln MKX head-on.

Rochester Hills residents Alfred Henry Young, 86 — the driver of the Lincoln — and his 86-year-old wife, Florence Anna Young, were taken to the hospital, where they both died from their injuries.

The driver of the Fiesta and his 60-year-old wife were taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Alcohol, drugs and speed did not appear to be factors in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The agency’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.