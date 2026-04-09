City manager receives $25,000 pay hike

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published April 9, 2026

Mark Vanderpool

Advertisement

STERLING HEIGHTS — With comments ranging from "outrageous" to “well deserved,” city officials April 7 approved a $25,000 pay hike for the city’s top administrator.

Mark Vanderpool, Sterling Heights’ longtime city manager, will see his salary rise from $249,480 to $275,000. The City Council passed the measure on a 4-3 vote after a lengthy discussion.

Vanderpool was originally in line for a $40,000 raise, but Councilman Michael Radtke introduced the lower amount as a compromise that he said Vanderpool would accept. Radtke said Vanderpool is an effective leader who has guided the city well for a long time.

“There's so much going on in Sterling Heights, and I think sometimes we take it for granted,” he said. “We have a tremendous city that runs so efficiently.”

Mayor Michael Taylor acknowledged the pay increase is substantial and understands why many residents might be opposed but said Vanderpool’s role is akin to being the CEO of a large corporation.

“As hard as it may seem to get our minds wrapped around it, this is what he deserves,” Taylor said. “Look at what other city managers are making in the state of Michigan. Look at what other city managers are making around the country. This is the market.”

Background material for the meeting showed that Vanderpool’s salary was below the state and national averages for comparable communities. His compensation was lower than peers in nearby towns like Troy, Farmington Hills and Southfield.

At the new rate of $275,000, Vanderpool still earns less than city managers in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Kalamazoo.

Vanderpool, who has been city manager in Sterling Heights for 21 years, is credited with a long list of accomplishments over his two-decade tenure, including an emphasis on strategic planning that helped the city weather the substantial economic recession period of 2009-2013 and long-term visioning aimed at making Sterling Heights a vibrant, inclusive, safe and innovative community.

He has “implemented and managed a robust economic development program,” according to meeting agenda documents, and overseen consistent public improvements such as the rebuilding of major roads, bridges, local streets and sidewalks, as well as municipal facility upgrades.

Among other things, Vanderpool put an early focus on the redevelopment of Lakeside Mall property when trends forecast the uncertain future of large retail shopping centers, and the “proactive approach” has the city well-positioned for a lengthy and transformative project that looks to redefine the face of the community.

“Vanderpool has consistently made invaluable contributions to improving the City’s quality of life and the public services it provides to its businesses and residents,” agenda documents stated.

Councilwoman Barbara Ziarko, who voted in favor of the pay hike, said Vanderpool is regarded as one of Michigan’s best city managers and, “He knows what he’s worth.”

“To keep a city manager who has shown that he has a good track record over 21 years, to me, is worth what he's asking for in this compensation package,” she said.

Councilwoman Maria Schmidt also voted in favor of the salary increase.

“Mr. Vanderpool has proven himself over and over again,” she said. “And I really don't want him to leave. I want him to stay as long as he wants to stay.”

Council members Liz Sierawski, Henry Yanez and Robert Mijac voted against the pay raise. Mijac said he would have preferred a salary increase proposal of 3% to 5% while Yanez objected to negotiating the contract in public and noted that the city now has two full-time assistant city managers.

“I can't support this kind of raise,” he said, adding later, “I think this is outrageous.”

Sierawski said she’s proud of how Sterling Heights has grown during Vanderpool’s tenure, but added, “I don't attribute it ever to one single person.”

In a statement released a few hours after council voted on the pay hike, the city said Vanderpool’s compensation “is grounded in an objective review of his employment agreement, market data comparisons, and his long record of service to the community” and the “approved adjustment to $275,000 places his compensation within a reasonable and competitive range for municipalities similar to Sterling Heights.”

The statement further said, “Under Mr. Vanderpool’s leadership, Sterling Heights has maintained strong resident satisfaction, earned recognition as Michigan’s Safest Big City, preserved one of the lowest tax rates among full-service communities in Macomb County, strengthened property values and sustained a healthy financial position with strong reserves, low debt and a superior bond rating. The City’s accomplishments have also been recognized by numerous respected organizations at the local, state and national level.”

Retaining effective leadership, the statement said, “is important to maintaining the high level of service, fiscal stability, and community progress that residents expect and deserve.”

Vanderpool said he appreciates the support he’s received from elected officials during his time in Sterling Heights and that he is “fortunate to be a part of this championship team where we are committed to excellence.”

“I am especially grateful to the 800 employees who perform amazing work every day delivering important services to our residents and businesses,” he said. “I am looking forward to working with our team to continue many exciting initiatives under the city’s Visioning 2040 plan.”

Call Staff Writer Gary Winkelman at (586) 498-1070.