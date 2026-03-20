Local man gets exemption for 2026 Rocket Mortgage Classic

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published March 20, 2026

Detroit Golf Club President Keith Hazely presents an exemption for the 2026 Rocket Mortgage Classic to Joe Hooks on March 13 at the Detroit Golf Club. Photo provided by Rocket Classic

Joe Hooks smiles with his parents, Detroit Golf Club President Keith Hazely and Rocket Mortgage Classic Tournament Director Mark Hollis after receiving his exemption. Photo provided by Rocket Classic

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DETROIT — Joe Hooks, a graduate of Wayne State University and University of Detroit Jesuit High School, has been given a tournament exemption for the 2026 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The moment became official at the Detroit Golf Club on March 13 when Keith Hazely, Detroit Golf Club president, and Mark Hollis, Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament director, presented Hooks with his exemption.

“It’s incredible…. Nothing that I expected. I kind of hoped that one way or another I could earn my way into the tournament again this year,” Hooks said. “I didn’t expect to get (an exemption). It was more so I’ll just play my butt off through the spring and by May I’ll be looking to write a letter… But in February I got a call saying I’m in the Rocket. It’s absolutely amazing.”

The exemption allows a golfer to participate in an event without going through the traditional PGA qualifications. Hooks participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic last year as well, earning an exemption after winning The John Shippen Men’s Invitational in 2025.

Last year was far from the first time that Hooks had played at the Detroit Golf Club, however. The 32-year-old spent time in Commerce Township and Southfield when he was younger and used to play at the DGC almost every day during his childhood summers.

“Having the privilege to play there as much as I did when I was younger and everything my parents sacrificed to keep us at that place… For the tournament to be there all these years later is incredible,” Hooks said. “To have the opportunity to make my second PGA Tour start at Rocket, I didn’t even dream of this.”

Hooks may have a lot of experience at the DGC, but the course will have a new look to it by the time the Rocket Mortgage Classic kicks off in July.

“Seeing the golf course be renovated in the way it has (been) is crazy. It’s going to be a totally new challenge for everyone, including myself,” Hooks said. “Even though it’s the same grounds, but it’s definitely a different golf course… Nobody will step foot on that golf course until sometime in July.”

Hooks also represents the black golf community. The opportunity to participate in a PGA event in the city of Detroit as a person of color is something that he doesn’t take lightly.

“Being a person of color and being black… To represent a community in the way in which I’ve been blessed to be able to do, I’m just excited to walk those grounds representing the community,” Hooks said.

Hollis had zero hesitation giving Hooks an exemption for the second year in a row, despite the number of exemptions that were handed out being cut in half.

“It was extremely easy (to give Hooks an exemption) ... Joe won an event called the Shippen last year,” Hollis said. “We’re really blessed to have Joe represent all of us, as Detroiters. To participate in the PGA Tour, there’s nobody more excited than Joe, except maybe his mom.”

The DGC and the Rocket Mortgage Classic put together a small ceremony to present the exemption to Hooks on March 13.

“A number of the DGC members were out at the course. Keith Hazely, who’s the president of the Detroit Golf Course, actually presented the exemption with me,” Hollis said. “Joe represented everything that this event is all about. Great character, U of D high school, Wayne State, Detroit through and through, and he’s loved and endeared by members of the Detroit Golf Club.”

When he tees off on hole one, it will be a special moment for Hooks and for the community.

“I’m looking forward to when he steps on that tee on Thursday and hearing the excitement that the city has for one of their own,” Hollis said. “Joe sure does fill that role for all of us.”

For more information about the Rocket Mortgage Classic, go to rocketclassic.com. Ticket sales begin on April 1.