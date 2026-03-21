Nominations open for 2026 ‘Coaches Who Care’

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published March 21, 2026

Dan Morin, CEO of Samaritas, presents a certificate of induction to the 2025 Coaches Who Care Hall of Fame Class to Redford Union basketball coach Randall Taylor. Photo provided by Jennie Miller

Advertisement

METRO DETROIT — Samaritas and “be nice.” are officially taking nominations for the second class of the Coaches Who Care Mental Health Hall of Fame.

Last year, the inaugural class inducted four members that set the standard for providing a safe space for others in athletics. The 2025 class included Northview wrestling coach Andrew Stepanovich, Redford Union basketball coach Randall Taylor, the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association’s Kim Gallagher and Lakeland ski coach Jason Scott.

According to a March 16 press release, the 2025 program was a success in destigmatizing mental health, and organizers are looking to continue that mission in 2026.

This year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association is joining the initiative, allowing even more deserving coaches to be seen and honored.

Nominees are vetted by an impartial team of judges based on their commitment to fostering supportive environments and their use of mental health resources within their programs.

Visit samaritas.org/coaches-who-care to nominate a coach. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 30.METRO DETROIT — Samaritas and “be nice.” are officially taking nominations for the second class of the Coaches Who Care Mental Health Hall of Fame.