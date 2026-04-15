Friends of Rochester Hills Public Library to host annual Wine, Wit & Wisdom

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 15, 2026

Wine, Wit & Wisdom, a fundraising event hosted by the Friends of Rochester Hills Public Library, will include lectures, dinner and drinks, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Photo provided

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ROCHESTER — Wine, Wit & Wisdom, a fundraising event hosted by the Friends of Rochester Hills Public Library since 2014, will be held 6-9:30 p.m. April 25 at Rochester Hills Public Library.

Guests of the event will enjoy lectures, dinner and drinks, and can participate in a silent auction and 50/50 raffle to further their support of the Friends of RHPL.

“This is a great evening out for a great cause. Wine, Wit & Wisdom is known for its engaging speakers, and this year is no different,” Cindy Gerstenlaur, chair of the Wine, Wit & Wisdom committee, said in a press release. “We take care to consider the range of interests of our attendees and want to make sure there is something for everyone. It’s our goal that you walk away having learned something new.”

This year’s presenters and topics include:

• Paul Vachon, a writer and expert on Detroit history, details lesser-known yet significant historical Detroit events.

• Jennifer Gebbie, an author and avid traveler, talks about her most challenging and rewarding experience, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

• Jack Teetor, a veteran Hollywood executive and producer, shares the inspirational story of Ralph Teetor, who overcame adversity to become one of America’s greatest automotive pioneers.

• Stephanie Grabowski, a forensic scientist with the Michigan State Police, provides expertise on how forensics is used in a variety of investigations, from public health concerns to solving cases.

• Dan Arnold, Provost Fellow for Artificial Intelligence and director of support and innovation at Oakland University, gives an overview of the positives and negatives of AI.

• Wendy Evans, a teaching volunteer from the Detroit Institute of Arts, leads a close examination of the impact of art photography by leading women artists in the 19th and 20th centuries.

In between lectures, attendees can enjoy an open bar with beer, wine and soft drinks; a professionally catered meal; dessert; and a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Auction items include gift cards to local businesses, top-shelf spirits, jewelry, original art, and packages for local attractions.

The Friends of RHPL is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all funds raised support library programming, collections and services.

“As the fundraising branch of RHPL, the Friends have a unique opportunity to work behind the scenes at the library, and we also get to be everyday library patrons enjoying materials, programs, and services,” Friends president Ron Meegan said in a press release. “The hard work that our dedicated team of volunteers puts into this event ensures that we’re able to give as much as we can back to RHPL.”

Registration for Wine, Wit & Wisdom can be done in person at the library or online at rhpl.org/friends. Tickets are $90 from April 14-April 20, when registration closes. Guests must be ages 21 or older.