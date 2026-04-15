Downtown Rochester Farmers Market opens May 2 in original location

Market-goers stock up on plants during a past Downtown Rochester Farmers Market.

Photo provided by the Rochester Downtown Development Authority

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 15, 2026

Advertisement

ROCHESTER — The Downtown Rochester Farmers Market is returning to the corner of East Third and Water Street, bringing fresh fruit, plants and vegetables to the city.

“We always like to support our local businesses and our local farmers as they’re offering the freshest, most locally produced food here in the Rochester area, and the Rochester market is great in the sense that it’s an activity for everyone and also a great way to get your weekly shopping done,” said Downtown Development Authority Marketing Coordinator Taylor Knuth.

Last year, the market was relocated to the upper portion of the east parking deck to make room for the construction of Market + The Graham — the city’s year-round farmers market. However, DDA Executive Director Kristi Trevarrow said market vendors and downtown businesses weren’t happy with the temporary location.

“Businesses up there didn’t love it, to be perfectly honest. They are used to having that (deck) available to them,” she said. “And the east parking platform has a high beam to avoid large axle trucks from going onto the deck, because it’s a weight restriction. Unfortunately, a lot of our farmers, including our food trucks, have those large trucks, so we weren’t able to accommodate some people inside the lot. People had to hand carry things, and several farmers told us if we continue there they would not come back this season, including a vendor that’s been with us for 27 years. So it wasn’t an easy decision to make.”

Although poor soil conditions caused delays on Market + The Graham, construction is currently underway, which is taking up nine spaces in the south end of the parking lot for safety.

To accommodate an increase in market vendors this year, the city will temporarily close Water Street, from Second to Third, as needed on Saturdays for the market.

“Generally speaking, once produce goes out of season, we have less vendors, and then we wouldn’t need to close that street at all. I think it’s going to be (closed) May-August for sure, and then we’ll see how September and October go,” Trevarrow said.

The 27th season of the farmers’ market will kick off May 2, allowing patrons to enjoy the vibrant colors, fragrant aromas and robust flavors of southeast Michigan’s growing season at its original location at the corner of East Third and Water Street, just one block east of Main Street.

“We follow the Michigan growing months, so people can expect more flowers and hanging baskets in the month of May and a little bit into June, with produce more robust in August and September,” said Downtown Development Authority Marketing Coordinator Taylor Knuth.

This year’s opening-day festivities will include free canvas tote bags filled with special offers from downtown merchants for the first 500 adult customers, as well as live music and free face painting. There will also be a chance to win gift certificates donated by downtown Rochester businesses.

The Downtown Rochester Farmers Market is presented by Henry Ford Health.

For more information, call the DDA at (248) 656-0060 or visit www.Downtown RochesterMI.com.