Skunk tests positive for rabies in Oakland County after biting resident

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published April 15, 2026

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OAKLAND COUNTY — The Oakland County Health Division is alerting the public that a skunk has tested positive for rabies after biting a county resident.

Oakland County Health Officer Kate Guzmán urged residents to take all wild animal contact seriously, seek prompt medical treatment for any animal bite and ensure household pets are up to date on rabies vaccines.

“This rabies case serves as a reminder to all residents that if a person or a pet is exposed to any wild or unknown animal, wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water, then seek medical or veterinary attention immediately,” Guzmán said in a press release. “We recommend avoiding contact with wild or stray animals.”

The Health Division is providing prophylactic treatment to the resident who was bitten by the skunk in Oakland County March 27. The skunk was captured for testing, and rabies results returned positive March 31. The exposed resident immediately started treatment.

Rabies — which can be fatal but is preventable — is a virus that is spread to people and animals through bites and scratches of an infected animal. Rabies virus affects the central nervous system, leading to severe brain disease and death if medical care is not received before the onset of symptoms.

While the disease is rare in humans, health officials say there is still a risk of infection from a rabid animal. Skunks and bats are the most likely to carry rabies in Michigan. Individuals who may have been exposed to rabies should urgently seek medical attention. Post-exposure prophylaxis (preventive treatment after a bite or scratch) consists of wound care, human rabies immune globulin and a series of four to five vaccines.

To protect yourself from rabies, health officials say to follow these steps:

Have pets vaccinated regularly.

Do not handle stray, wild, or dead animals.

Keep pets indoors, supervise when outside, and always use a leash when walking to limit their exposure to wild animals that may be rabid.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Do not leave food or water outside for pets when unattended.

Keep garbage cans securely covered, as contents may attract wild or stray animals.

Beginning April 10 at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center, rabies vaccines for dogs are free 9 a.m.-noon on Fridays with the purchase of a dog license. For more information, go to www.oakgov.com/petadoption and click on the dog license tab.

For more information about rabies, visit www.oakgov.com/health or call the Oakland Connects Helpline at (800) 848-5533, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.