Tickets for 2026 Rocket Classic to go on sale April 7

The Rocket Classic Trophy sits on display at the Detroit Golf Club during the 2025 event.

Photo provided by Rocket Classic

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published March 20, 2026

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DETROIT — Tickets for the 2026 Rocket Classic presented by AlumniFi will go on sale on April 7 at 10 a.m., according to a March 10 press release by the tournament.

This will be the eighth consecutive year that the Detroit Golf Club will host the official PGA Tour event, which is set to take place from July 30 to Aug 2.

Prices for all ground tickets will be lowered from last year, according to the tournament press release. Day 1 tickets are $31.30, which honors Detroit’s “313” area code. Day 2 tickets start at $48, and Day 3-4 tickets both start at $58.

Rocket Classic Tournament Director Mark Hollis said in the press release that affordability for fans was the top priority this year. According to the release, ticket prices have dropped anywhere from 25% to 50% depending on the day.

There will be special rates for children under 15, groups of 10 or more, students and military personnel. For more information, go to rocketclas sic.com.