Firefighters recognized for saving man’s life

Rochester resident Brian York (center) poses for a photo with some of the Rochester Fire Department firefighters who saved his life.

Photo provided by the city of Rochester

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 15, 2026

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ROCHESTER — A local man has a second shot at life after suffering from cardiac arrest multiple times at his home in Rochester.

Rochester Fire Chief Scott Demoff said firefighters were dispatched to a residence in Rochester Dec. 9 for an unresponsive male.

“While units were in route, dispatch notified the crew that the patient had regained consciousness and was breathing and speaking,” he said.

Upon arrival, the crews found the patient reclined in a chair in the living room.

“He appeared pale, diaphoretic and was in significant respiratory distress, with labored breathing. The patient was unable to answer basic questions, which suggested an altered mental status,” Demoff said.

Crews administered supplemental oxygen via a non-rebreather mask, and the patient suddenly became unresponsive and had no pulse. They moved the man to the floor and initiated CPR.

“One cycle of CPR and patient return of spontaneous circulation was achieved prior to us applying the defibrillator, and with a strong pulse. Following this, the patient regained consciousness but remained confused and responsive only to tactile stimuli,” Demoff said.

Cardiac monitoring showed supraventricular tachycardia, or SVT, rhythm, a condition where the heart beats rapidly, typically between 140 and 220 beats per minute, starting in the upper chambers. His reading was around 150 beats per minute.

The patient suffered a second cardiac arrest while being transported to Henry Ford Rochester. Cardiac monitoring showed no pulse, so the crew began CPR with a LUCAS chest compression machine, a mechanical device that delivers consistent chest compressions to patients in cardiac arrest.

“It was placed on him, and then an advanced airway was placed to manage the breathing. IV access was obtained, with epinephrine administered per the advanced cardiac life support protocols,” Demoff noted.

Demoff said that at the hospital, the patient was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism and underwent a thrombectomy, a surgery to remove a blood clot from an artery or vein.

“He was later transferred to St. John Detroit and was transferred to a rehab facility in Shelby Township,” he said.

One of the challenges in fire and EMS, Demoff explained, is you don’t always hear the outcome of patients, due to potential Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act violations.

However, this time, Demoff said, he learned the patient, Brian York, is alive.

“I’m happy to report that he is back home,” he said.

The firefighters who helped save the man’s life were recently recognized during a Rochester City Council meeting with a Life Saving Award from the Oakland County Medical Control Authority, including Firefighter/EMT Charlie Smaldino, Capt. Christine Coe, Lt. David Wood, Firefighter/Paramedic Aaron Engler, Firefighter/EMT Ryan Carey and Firefighter/Paramedic Geoffery Ostling.

York also attended the meeting, and although he made no comments, he took a photo with the fire crew.

Many people took to social media to thank the firefighters for their swift and decisive action.

Councilwoman Nancy Salvia said she is grateful for the dedication of the Fire Department.

Mark Guerra Jr. commented: “Great job everyone, glad you are getting the recognition that you all deserve.”

Maureen Whitton stated: “Congratulations Rochester Fire Department! Thank you for your dedication in keeping your community a great place!”

Bobby Rupe stated: “Thank you for saving my friend Brian’s life.”