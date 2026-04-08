Oakland County Sheriff’s Office offers security classes for houses of worship

By: Taylor Christensen | C&G Newspapers | Published April 8, 2026

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OAKLAND COUNTY — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is once again asking local houses of worship that want to learn additional techniques to keep their congregations safe and secure to register for an upcoming class.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the recent attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township prompted the Sheriff’s Office to offer the classes to leadership or safety teams from local houses of worship. The Sheriff’s Office offered a similar class in December.

“We have created a sign-up link so we can determine how many leaders wish to attend. Based on that, we will choose a venue and a date. It will be held in the evening in the near future,” Bouchard said in a press release.

Houses of worship located in Oakland County will be given priority. Others will be included as space allows.

Those interested can sign up here.