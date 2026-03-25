The Friday Five — March 27-29

C&G Newspapers | Published March 25, 2026

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1. Easter activities

March 27-29 • Various locations

Berkley

Breakfast with the Bunny includes food, photos and petting farm, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. March 28, Berkley Community Center, 2400 Robina Ave., co-sponsored by Berkley Parks and Recreation and Berkley Junior Women’s Club, facebook.com/berkleyparksandrec, facebook.com/berkleyjuniorwomensclub

Read more: Ferndale, Berkley help celebrate Easter through community events



Birmingham

Inaugural Peter Cotton Trail event includes free egg and treat hunt for ages 1-12, kids zone, and Peter Cottontail meet and greet, plus food trucks, vendors and The Friendship Factory’s “Build Your Own Best Furry Friend” station, noon-2 p.m. March 28, Booth Park, southwest corner of North Old Woodward Avenue and Harmon Street, bhamgov.org/petercottontrail

Read more: Birmingham hops into spring with new event



Ferndale

Eggstravaganza includes egg hunts for ages 4 and younger (1 p.m. at Wilson Park, 656 Academy St.) and ages 1-11 (1:30 p.m. at Geary Park, 1198 Earl Blvd., and 2 p.m. at Martin Road Park, 1615 E. Lewiston Ave.) March 28, also search for golden eggs for chance to win Easter baskets, facebook.com/ferndaleparksandrec



Fraser

Collect marshmallows dropped from helicopter and redeem for goodie bag during free event, also find golden eggs for special prize, plus petting zoo, pony rides, face painting and Easter Bunny photos, for ages 6-10 at 12:45 p.m. and 15 and younger at 1:30 p.m. (waitlist for ages 1-5 at noon) March 28, arrive 30 minutes early, Steffens Park, 33000 Garfield Road, register at frasercitymi.gov

Read more: Fraser plans another marshmallow drop



Harrison Township

Egg hunt hosted by Harrison Township Firefighters Local 1737 for residents of city only, bring own basket, activities at 10 a.m. and hunt from 11-11:30 a.m. March 28, football field at L’Anse Creuse High School, 38495 L’Anse Creuse Road, (586) 466-1450



Hazel Park

Egg hunt, face painting, Easter Bunny visit and refreshments, 12:30 p.m. March 28, Green Acres Park, 620 W. Woodward Heights Blvd., register at eventbrite.com



Madison Heights

Free egg hunt separated by age groups, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (10 a.m. check-in) March 28, Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road, facebook.com/madisonheightsrecreation



Roseville

• Egg hunt for ages 2-10, also adaptive area for all ages, plus meet “special guest” during free event, 10 a.m. March 28, ball fields at Huron Park, 18605 Frazho Road, hosted by Recreation Authority of Roseville & Eastpointe, rare-mi.org

• Free event for dogs to find eggs with treats, also photo area with spring-themed props, furry friends must be leashed, 12:30 p.m. March 28, Recreation Authority Park, 18185 Sycamore St., hosted by Recreation Authority of Roseville & Eastpointe, rare-mi.org



Shelby Township

Egg hunt and games for ages 3-12, 1-4 p.m. March 28, Lakeside Assembly of God, 46155 Schoenherr Road, free gift for first 300 kids registered, facebook.com/lakesideassemblyofgod



Sterling Heights

Musical "Before the Throne of Grace" tells story of Jesus through eyes of his follower Peter, 7-9 p.m. March 28 and 3-5 p.m. March 29, Fellowship Chapel, 12875 14 Mile Road, tickets at fellowshipchapel.churchcenter.com



Troy

Collect eggs while exploring grounds and turn in for toys and treats, also play games and make craft, activities spaced out to accommodate kids with sensory issues, held rain or shine, 4-7:30 p.m. March 27 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 28, Troy Historic Village, 60 W. Wattles Road, troyhistoricvillage.org



Utica

Collect candy, eggs and more from local businesses during free indoor Bunny Trail event, also visit from Easter Bunny and LegaSea Aquarium & The Reptarium, plus hot cocoa and doughnuts, 10-11:30 a.m. March 28, Stony Creek Church, 45835 Van Dyke Ave, stonycreek.church



West Bloomfield

Ages 1-2 can collect 10 weighted eggs in exchange for prize while ages 3-8 start with 10 bottom egg halves and search for 10 top halves in exchange for goody bag, free event also includes bag, trackless train ride, petting zoo and photos with Mr. Bunny, plus hot beverages, doughnuts and “Build Your Own Best Furry Friend” station for additional cost, time slots for egg scamble at 4, 4:45, 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. March 27, Drake Sports Park, 6801 Drake Road, register kids only, wbparks.org/event/eggscramble

2. Crafts & Drafts

March 29 • Bloomfield Hills

Sip Michigan brew from outdoor beer garden and shop indoor marketplace with nature-inspired and science-themed arts and crafts, entry to inaugural event included with museum admission, noon-4 p.m., Cranbrook Institute of Science, 39221 Woodward Ave., science.cranbrook.edu/visit/events/2026-03/crafts-drafts

Read more: New Cranbrook Institute of Science event incorporates beer and crafts

3. Wood Carving Show

March 28-29 • Shelby Township

Presented by Metro Carvers of Michigan, buy and view projects, also wood, tools and supplies for sale, plus raffles, door prizes, demonstrations and competitions, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 28 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 29, Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave., metrocarvers.com

4. Bocce with the Brothers

March 27 • Sterling Heights

Benefit for Capuchin Ministries includes unlimited bocce ball alongside Capuchin friars, also gourmet Italian buffet dinner, beer and wine, desserts, live music, live and silent auctions, cappuccino bar, wine and gift card pull, and more, for ages 21 and older, 5 p.m., Villa Penna, 43985 Hayes Road, boccewiththebrothers.org

5. Charity Vegas Night

March 27 • Shelby Township

Presented by Shelby Township Lions Club, includes roulette, craps, blackjack, 3-card poker, Texas hold ’em, money wheel, slots and more, also timed raffle prizes, premium open bar and hors d’oeuvres, and music, for ages 21 and older, doors at 6:30 p.m. and final bets at 10:30 p.m., The Palazzo Grande, 54660 Van Dyke Ave., shelbylionsclub.org

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.