Music community remembers rock ‘n’ roll drummer

Family, friends and fans are remembering Adrenalin drummer Brian Pastoria, far right, who died March 18. In this photo from September 2015 at Kuhnhenn Brewery Co. in Warren, the band received a proclamation after being inducted into the online Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame.

File photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published March 20, 2026

In 1991, drummers Pastoria, left, and Gregg Bissonette, right, hung out in Bissonette’s garage in Woodland Hills, California. Bissonette is among those in the music community remembering Pastoria, who died March 18. Photo provided by Gregg Bissonette

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METRO DETROIT — Music meant everything to Brian Pastoria.

Whether he was sitting atop his drum kit laying the backbeat for Adrenalin or producing music for other talents at Harmonie Park Studios in Detroit, the seasoned musician always had a song in him.

The family man and former Warren resident died March 18. He was 68. Family, friends and fans were shocked when they learned of his passing, and many left tributes on social media to remember the talented drummer and all-around “good guy.”

“I’m so sad about Brian,” said musician Gregg Bissonette, a Warren native who has played drums for countless artists, including David Lee Roth and Ringo Starr. “He was a great friend and wonderful drummer.”

Bissonette, a California resident for the past several decades, first met Pastoria in the 1980s when in Michigan for Christmas. They became acquainted through mutual friends Bob Birch, who played bass for Elton John, and musician Paul Ventimiglia.

“We’d go out and see Adrenalin. Brian was also so incredible,” Bissonette said. “He had amazing tempo, amazing groove. He had a great swing to his playing. He played the right parts, never overplaying. He was a fan of drumming and a great, great player.”

While it was usually Bissonette coming to Michigan to catch up with Pastoria, in 1991 Pastoria was on the West Coast when the two drummers met up in Woodland Hills, California, where Bissonette lived at the time.

“Come over to my garage and we’ll play some drums,” Bissonette told him.

Bissonette said performing in bands isn’t just about the music. You also have to get along with the other members, which Pastoria easily did.

“I’ll remember him as a great human being,” Bissonette said. “He always had time for everyone. He was a light in the world. He was so supportive of other musicians. He lifted people up.”

Pastoria grew up in East Detroit (now Eastpointe) in a musical family. According to his about.me/brianpastoria website, he started out playing piano and after a few years picked up his first pair of drumsticks. Influenced by Motown, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Chicago and Led Zeppelin, he just wanted to make music.

He secured a musical bond with several friends when attending St. Veronica Catholic School in East Detroit. The 1975 Grosse Pointe North High School graduate stayed in contact with them, and by 1977, they formed the rock band Adrenalin.

The members drew a following playing around town at Notre Dame High School and Eastland Mall in Harper Woods, Harpo’s in Detroit, the Ritz in Roseville, and New York, New York in Warren. Their fan base grew with songs that included “Freedom Road,” “Faraway Eyes,” and “Don’t Be Lookin’ Back.” Frozen in time is their video “Angel in the Day,” filmed in Detroit’s Greektown in 1983, and two years later they sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Tiger Stadium.

In many ways, the 1980s belonged to Adrenalin. There was such a buzz about the rock group that promoters booked them in opening slots for Aerosmith, Bob Seger, Cheap Trick and .38 Special. They toured the USA and Canada, received airplay on MTV, and got a touch of Hollywood in 1986 when their song “Road of the Gypsy” was featured in the film “Iron Eagle.” There was interest, too, from record companies; however, bad business deals got in the way.

After coming so close to making the big time, Adrenalin broke up in 1987. Some members went on to form DC Drive, which stayed together for a while. Music fans never forgot the original lineup. In 2015, Adrenalin was inducted into the online Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame. Adrenalin received the most votes in a survey to qualify for induction.

“This is so much about what we did,” Pastoria said during a celebration Sept. 14, 2015, at Kuhnhenn Brewery Co. in Warren. “We just always wanted to make music that would be around longer than us. I just feel so appreciative and grateful that people remember us. They’re listening to the music still in 2015. We haven’t been in the studio since 1987.”

Named in the proclamation were Pastoria, his brother Mark Pastoria, guitarist Michael Haggerty, Michael Romeo, Jimmy Romeo and Bruce Schafer. Also remembered on the special tribute were singers David Larson (1977-80) and Marc Gilbert (1980-87), who both have passed away; Larson in 1980 and Gilbert in 2012.

Pastoria was featured in the September 1985 issue of Modern Drummer and also made it onto the pages of Jules Follett’s book “Sticks N Skins.”

State Sen. Paul Wojno, D-Warren, knew Pastoria for at least 25 years. Their families met when their children started school together.

“They lived a few blocks over and we got to know them,” Wojno said. “We started socializing with four, five other families.”

The Pastoria home was always the hangout in the summertime to go swimming.

“He’ll be missed,” Wojno said. “I know he was an inspiration to his children. I really feel bad for the kids.”

Pastoria’s three sons are Dante, Anton and Jeremy. He also became a grandfather in the last couple of years.

Wojno always thought Pastoria should have his own show on SiriusXM.

“Brian would be great at giving little tidbits the general public may not know. He could talk for hours. He was a walking music encyclopedia,” Wojno said. “My gosh, did he have connections and knew people in the industry. He had his pulse on the music industry. He was somebody who appreciated all forms of music.”

Not only was Pastoria a master on the drums and in the studio, he was equally as good in the kitchen, especially when he made his signature pasta sauce or linguine with clam sauce.

“His pasta sauce was loved by my family,” Wojno said. “It was second to none.”