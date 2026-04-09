Juveniles charged after police chase ends at MCC

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published April 9, 2026

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WARREN — Four juveniles are facing charges after a police pursuit ended on Macomb Community College’s campus in Warren.

On April 6, Warren police pursued a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that was allegedly speeding and ignoring traffic signals, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

The vehicle entered the college’s campus on 12 Mile Road, where the occupants exited and ignored officers’ commands to stop, the release states.

Authorities allege that a 16-year-old was driving. The passengers in the vehicle were 15, 16 and 17 years old.

None of the juveniles have been named.

The 16-year-old driver faces multiple charges, including third-degree fleeing and eluding police and receiving and concealing stolen property (a motor vehicle), which are both five-year felonies; assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony; and operating without a license, a 90-day misdemeanor.

The driver was released on a personal bond and placed on house arrest, with conditions including no driving and no contact with co-defendants, the release states. A hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. April 21 in the Macomb County Juvenile Court.

The three passengers are each charged with resisting and obstructing police, but no hearings have taken place for them, according to the release.

“It is incredibly fortunate that no one was injured,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement. “Our young people must carefully consider the decisions they make and the consequences that inevitably follow.”

The incident reportedly took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. on a Tuesday, the day after classes resumed following the holiday break, according to the college's online academic calendar. Campus public safety officials declined to comment on the incident and deferred questions to Warren police. The Warren Police Department deferred questions back to the college.



No further information was available at the time of this report.

Call Staff Writer Brian Wells at (248) 291-7637.