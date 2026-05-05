Birmingham plans improvements for St. James, Kenning parks

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 5, 2026

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BIRMINGHAM — Planning for the St. James and Kenning parks improvements are underway as the city of Birmingham has begun seeking community input for concept designs.

On April 14, the city held a public workshop where the community could give feedback in person. There was also a survey on Engage Birmingham where community members were encouraged to share what they would like to see at these parks.

Birmingham Parks and Recreation Manager Carrie Laird said the workshop was well attended. “We got a lot of great feedback from the community,” Laird said.

Public Services Director Scott Zielinski said in an email that the city has been working closely with consultant OHM to gather community feedback through online surveys and in-person workshops with park users. “Our consultants are currently reviewing this input and refining the preliminary concept drawings accordingly. Updated plans reflecting potential improvements will be presented to the Parks Board at future meetings as we continue to shape the park’s final design.”

“We would like to finalize concept plans with the Parks and Recreation Board for both parks in June,” Laird said.

The June parks meeting is scheduled for June 2.

Laird said one of the goals for the park improvements during this planning process is “providing things that people will utilize and improve their quality of life in the park system.”

She said people have shown interest in playground improvements at both parks, as well as walking paths, shade and places to sit.

“We’ve heard about potentially fitness equipment as well, at St. James in particular,” Laird said.

The extent of the improvement plans for St. James and Kenning parks differ based on the amenities already in each park.

“With Kenning, this is more of a refinement of an existing concept plan, and so there is not as much room to move things around, because some improvements have already been made,” Laird said. “St. James is kind of a blank slate right now, because there is one ball field, which we would like to keep, but other than that, things can be moved, shifted and it’s not so programmed currently as Kenning is.”

Zielinski said in an email that the city is excited to enhance and update the parks.

“While they have served residents well for many years, we value the ability to modernize these spaces to ensure they continue to meet community needs and provide lasting enjoyment for years to come,” Zielinski said in an email.

Concept images for the St. James and Kenning parks improvement projects can be found at bhamgov.org. The concept images are subject to change and are intended to spark community feedback.