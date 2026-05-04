Rotary presents donation to Poppleton Park All Abilities Playground

The Birmingham Rotary Club presented a check to the Birmingham Parks Department. From the left are Ryan Quinn, Joe Bauman, Carrie Laird, Brad McNab and Scott Zielinski.

Photo provided by The Birmingham Rotary Club

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 4, 2026

Advertisement

BIRMINGHAM — As the Poppleton Park All Abilities Playground project progresses, the Birmingham Rotary Club showed its support through the presentation of a check for $50,000 to the Birmingham Parks Department April 20.

In celebration of the club’s centennial anniversary, the Birmingham Rotary Club chose three fundraising efforts to take on this year: one local, one regional and one international.

The Rotary did a fundraising campaign with an original goal of $30,000. They ended up raising about $110,000. In addition to the donation to Poppleton Park All Abilities Playground, the Rotary donated $15,000 to the Boy Scouts for the disk golf course and $30,000 to a partner Rotary Club in Uganda for the construction of a well.

“Our club really liked the idea that it’s going to be an all-abilities park,” Joe Bauman, endowment fund board president, said.

The Poppleton Park All Abilities Playground is a part of Birmingham’s citywide playground improvements, funded by a parks and recreation bond that was approved by over 70% of voters in November 2020. Poppleton Park is located at 485 Rivenoak St.

The equipment for the all-abilities playground has been delivered, and Parks and Recreation Manager Carrie Laird said they will begin installation soon, once parking drawings are finalized. Some highlights of the playground are tall swings, sandboxes, and climbing bars. The project also includes accessible features such as wide walking paths with proper slopes, shade, seating and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking.

“The city is very grateful and honored to be part of what Rotary wanted to contribute for their 100-year anniversary celebration,” Laird said.

Throughout the years, the Birmingham Rotary Club has supported Birmingham in various ways, such as the Baldwin Public Library, Kenning Park and the Birmingham Museum.

“The Poppleton Park (donation) is really just a continuation of the Birmingham Rotary Club’s longtime support for the city of Birmingham. The city of Birmingham has been home for our Rotary Club for 102 years now, and we love being able to give back to support the community,” Bauman said.

For more information on the Birmingham Rotary Club, visit birminghamrotary.com. Information on the Poppleton Park playground improvement can be found at bhamgov.org/poppleton.