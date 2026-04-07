Music legends to perform at 47th annual Detroit Jazz Festival

Joe Lovano, the Detroit Jazz Festival’s 2026 artist-in-residence, performs with his band, which includes bassist John Menegon and drummer Lamy Istrefi.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: K. Michelle Moran | C&G Newspapers | Published April 7, 2026

Detroit Jazz Festival Artist-in-Residence Joe Lovano talks about jazz and the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation during a preview for the 2026 festival March 25 at the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center on the Wayne State University campus in Detroit. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation President and Artistic Director Chris Collins announces the lineup for this year’s festival at a preview event March 25 at the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center on the Wayne State University campus in Detroit. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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DETROIT — The 47th annual Detroit Jazz Festival promises to bring more unforgettable concerts to downtown Detroit over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 to 7.

A lineup that includes luminaries like Ron Carter, Artemis, Ravi Coltrane, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling & Yellowjackets was announced during a preview event March 25 at the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center on the Wayne State University campus in Detroit. There will also be multiple appearances by this year’s artist-in-residence, Grammy-winning saxophonist, producer and composer Joe Lovano, who brought the house down with a live performance at the preview accompanied by his band: drummer Lamy Istrefi, pianist Leo Genovese and bassist John Menegon.

This year’s festival features a smaller footprint — concentrated in and around Hart Plaza — to make it more accessible for all and easier for visitors to get from one stage to another. The number of downtown stages remains the same. Once again, there will be a fourth stage as well at the Valade Center.

“It is a premier jazz festival,” Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation President and Artistic Director Chris Collins said. “We always talk about keeping it free — sometimes too much, because it features some of the greatest artists from around the world and our own Detroit community and has existed for so long. But the fact that it’s remained free — as many of you know, there’s nothing like it anymore. There’s nobody that’s able to do this, and it’s our community that makes it happen.”

Festival supporters and organizers discussed the legacy of Gretchen Valade, the late Grosse Pointe Farms businesswoman, philanthropist and jazz lover who rescued the festival from shutdown and became its greatest champion. Valade died at her Grosse Pointe Farms home Dec. 30, 2022, at the age of 97.

“It’s one thing to talk the talk, but Gretchen Valade walked the walk,” Fox 2 Detroit personality Roop Raj said.

Keith Owens, the executive communications manager for Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, also acknowledged her contributions.

“Her singular commitment … is a sort of love than none of us will ever forget,” Owens said.

Collins said Valade asked him to do one thing: “She said, ‘Chris, keep it free and keep it jazz,’” he said of the festival.

Making that possible are the many sponsors and individuals who donate to the festival each year. Donation packages such as VIP entry and seating for one or multiple festival days and the Angel of Jazz program — so named because Valade was nicknamed the angel of jazz — are among the ways people can support the festival. Reduced early bird prices on special festival packages are available through June 1.

Collins said a new program, called “Keep It Free,” was launched last year and enables people to donate an amount of any size, including $1 or $5. He said 85 cents of every dollar the festival spends goes toward programming.

With educational programs for local students, the festival really operates year-round as it brings musicians into classrooms and nurtures the next generation of jazz artists.

WSU President Richard Bierschbach said the school was excited to be part of the festival again this year.

“We are proud to be a really key part of the jazz festival story. … Jazz brings people together across backgrounds and cultures,” he said.

Owens noted that the city has produced countless legends in jazz and other genres.

“Detroit is the music capital of the world — not just the United States — the world,” Owens said.

For festival packages, the complete lineup and more information, visit detroitjazzfest.org.