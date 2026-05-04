Outdoor theater to perform jukebox musical

St. Dunstan’s Theatre Guild will be performing “Head Over Heels” at the Outdoor Greek Theatre in Bloomfield Hills May 29-June 13.

Photo provided by St. Dunstan’s Theatre Guild

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 4, 2026

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BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Two completely different eras are married in St. Dunstan’s Theatre Guild’s production of “Head Over Heels.”

The show, based on a story from the 16th century, is a jukebox musical that features the music of The Go-Go’s from the early 1980s. “Head Over Heels” will be performed May 29-June 13 at the Outdoor Greek Theatre, located on Cranbrook’s campus at 400 Lone Pine Road.

“Head Over Heels” is a comedy about a royal family that receives four prophecies from an oracle about what is going to happen if there is no change.

“This show is really a celebration of living an authentic life, no matter who you are, and loving who you love, and not apologizing for that,” director Jerry Haines said.

‘From daylight to darkness’

The Outdoor Greek Theatre poses a unique experience for the audience, the director and the performers.

Since the show will take place during daylight, audiences are exposed to some of the behind-the-scenes elements of shows, which are usually more hidden in a dark theater.

Haines said audiences get to see “all the magic that takes place,” specifically noting set changes and lighting differences.

Since the lighting capabilities are different on a stage that is outside during daylight, the set and costumes pull more weight in drawing the audience’s eyes to the right area onstage.

“Most of the show is a challenge for a director who’s used to fly space and blackouts, and you have to kind of think in a different way and how to put on a show in a venue that you don’t have those things to rely on,” Haines said.

Angela VanKempen, who plays Pamela, is familiar with the Outdoor Greek Theatre and has been an assistant director, performer and audience member at the venue.

VanKempen said audience members get to “go on a journey with the cast” as it transitions from “daylight to darkness.”

For performers, one of the differences of performing in daylight is the ability to see audience members’ faces. Naturally, not every audience member is expressive while watching a performance.

“Everyone watches these things differently; like, some people aren’t nodding their head and moving to the beat. So you really have to try not to focus, especially at the very beginning of a show,” VanKempen said.

See the show

Performances of “Head Over Heels” will run May 29-31, and June 4, 5, 7, 12 and 13. All performances will begin at 8 p.m. Seating begins at 7:15 p.m., and the box office opens at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at StDunstansTheatre.com. They cost $27 for adults, and $25 for students and seniors. A $3 service fee is added to online ticket purchases.