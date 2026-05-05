New youth ‘camp’ scam targets local businesses

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published May 5, 2026

A new scam involves a flyer that has been circulating around Oakland County claiming to raise money for a camp for youth with special needs. Photo provided by Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

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OAKLAND COUNTY — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for victims who may have unintentionally doled out money to a new scam that claims to support a fake summer camp for youth with special needs.

The Sheriff’s Office said a woman has been targeting businesses in Oakland and Wayne counties who are made to believe their donation is helping a child with special needs go to a camp, but the camp doesn’t exist.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said detectives were alerted to the scam after a Pontiac restaurant owner was swindled out of $150 April 23. The business owner told detectives he thought he was donating to support “2026 Camp Explosion,” which Bouchard said is actually a scam that claims to be a summer camp designed for children with special needs.

A flyer obtained by the Sheriff’s Office suggests a donation of $150 for one kid and $400 for a family that will cover “camp costs.” A website, www.campforkidsspecialneed.com, a 1-800 phone number and a contact, “Mrs. Alex,” are also listed on the flyer.

Although detectives said the website does not exist, they confirmed the listed phone number is connected to a legitimate business that has nothing to do with a camp.

A person at the business told detectives he receives about four calls a week from potential donors asking about the camp. He said he warns the callers the camp is a scam and to avoid donating.

In a statement, Bouchard said people who seek to violate the goodwill and generosity of caring people for their own enrichment must be held accountable.

“If there are more victims out there, it will allow us to substantially increase the charges against this heartless scammer,” he said in a statement.

Anyone with more information, or those who believe they have been scammed, can call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4950.