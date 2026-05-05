Optimist Club recognizes students with speech and hearing impairments

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 5, 2026

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BIRMINGHAM — On May 6, the 32nd annual Birmingham Optimist Club Special Oratorical Program will take place for Birmingham Public Schools students, parents, teachers and administrators at the Birmingham Community House.

Through this annual event, students with speech and/or hearing impairments in second grade through high school are given the opportunity to speak in front of an audience of about 100 people. Students receive a medal for participating, because they are all considered winners for participating in the event.

Students are recommended by teachers, and it is the student’s choice on whether they want to participate. This year, 12 students are participating. There are representatives from Harlan, Bingham Farms, Pierce, West Maple, Quarton, Greenfield and Beverly elementary schools; Berkshire and Derby middle schools; and Seaholm and Groves high schools.

“I’ve had many (students) that will come back year after year,” Rose Falberg, chair of the Special Oratorical Program, said.

Throughout the years, the Birmingham Optimist Club has recognized many youth in the community through this event. Falberg said they have had kids who stutter choose to sing their speech with a guitar instead of speaking it.

“These kids get so excited when they finish,” co-President Tom Longhway said. “There’s that big smile on their face, like they’ve really accomplished something, and they really have accomplished something.”

Each year, co-President Eleanor Roleston said, she takes notes during the students’ speeches, specifically writing down things that she thinks an adult can learn from, and she puts them in the Birmingham Optimist Club’s weekly newsletter.

“It is such a feel-good event. You’re so happy for the children. Everybody there is just so delighted,” Roleston said.

Participating in this event and speaking in front of a large audience, Roleston said, is a “confidence boost” for the kids and “inspiring” for the audience.