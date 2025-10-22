The Friday Five — Oct. 24-26

C&G Newspapers | Published October 22, 2025

1. Skelebration

Oct. 25 • St. Clair Shores

Find seasonal specials, activities and skeletons on display at downtown businesses, event also features costume parade, pumpkin patch, dance performances, trunk or treat, live music, food trucks and more, costumes encouraged, noon-3 p.m., Greater Mack Avenue between Nine Mile Road and intersection of Nine Mack and Cavalier drives

Also nearby:

St. Clair Shores Halloween Tour

Take self-guided driving tour of 25 decorated houses throughout city, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24-25 with “no scare” actors from 6-7 p.m., more information at facebook.com/scshalloween and instagram.com/scshalloween, see map at bit.ly/scshalloween25

2. Fraser parade

Oct. 26 • Fraser

Annual event usually held in summer postponed to fall due to road contruction, onlookers encouraged to dress in costumes, 2 p.m., Garfield road from Fraser High School/Richards Middle School to City Hall, facebook.com/frasermichigan48026

3. Pumpkin Patch

Oct. 25 • Birmingham

Inaugural free event includes live music, food trucks, train rides, pumpkin decorating station, face painting, spooky stories, costume parade and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., bhamgov.org/pumpkinpatch

4. Ukrainian Cultural Celebration

Oct. 26 • Warren

Event honors 100 years of Ukrainian National Women’s League of America and 90 years of Detroit branch, includes theatrical presentation with traditional attire, authentic dialogue, humor, folk songs and handcrafted costumes, 1 p.m., Ukrainian Cultural Center, 26601 Ryan Road, (248) 821-6100

5. Halloween Hoot

Oct. 25 • Beverly Hills

Features trick-or-treating along trail, bring flashlight, 6-8 p.m., Beverly Park, 18801 Beverly Road, villagebeverlyhills.com

