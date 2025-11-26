PAC-MAN is out for blood

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published November 26, 2025

Photo provided

METRO DETROIT — The video icon PAC-MAN is helping the American Red Cross.

The nonprofit organization has teamed up with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., to recruit blood donors. Anyone who donates blood until Dec. 7 will receive a classic pair of Red Cross x PAC-MAN socks and a one-of-a-kind PAC-MAN Gashapan collectible, both while supplies last.

Donors of all blood types are needed. To make a blood donation, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call (800) RED CROSS. See RedCrossBlood.org/PACMAN for additional details.

PAC-MAN is celebrating its 45-year anniversary this year.

Donating blood takes about an hour, including talking to a health official about your medical history to ensure you are a good candidate. Blood transfusions are given to patients in a wide range of circumstances, including serious injuries such as car crashes, surgeries, child birth, anemia, blood disorders, cancer treatments and more.

Through the end of November, the Red Cross is providing free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes. The test measures an individual’s blood sugar level over the past three months. While no fasting is required for the test, blood donors should eat a nutritious meal ahead of their appointment. To receive A1C results, donors must make a successful blood, platelet or plasma donation and have not received an A1C result with their donation in the past 12 months.