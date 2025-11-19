The Friday Five — Nov. 21-23

C&G Newspapers | Published November 19, 2025

1. Royal Oak Holidays

Ongoing • Royal Oak

Event merging with Winter Blast for five consecutive weekends, opens with Lighting of the Park, carnival rides, visits with Santa, ice skating, launch of Great Royal Oak Elf Hunt and marshmallow toasting stations Nov. 21-23, held in Centennial Commons and other locations downtown, see full schedule at royaloakholidays.com

2. Light the Village

Nov. 21 • Rochester Hills

Free event includes fireworks, visits with Santa, appearances by The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, live holiday music, stilt walkers, fire performers, LED performers, face painting, balloon twisting, giveaways and more, also Jay Towers from WNIC-FM and Fox 2 News as emcee, 6-9 p.m., The Village of Rochester Hills, 104 N. Adams Road, thevorh.com/events

Tree Lighting Celebration in Clinton Township

Also free face painting, photo booth, cider and doughnuts, entertainment by Snow Sisters, Break Dancing Elves, The Mean One & The Who Girl, and NuClassica (eclectro-pop musicians), and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 23, The Mall at Partridge Creek, 17420 Hall Road, shoppartridgecreek.com/event/tree-lighting-celebration



Detroit Tree Lighting

Also live music, figure skating shows, food trucks, photos with Santa and more, 4-9 p.m. Nov. 21, Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward Ave., downtowndetroit.org/event/22nd-annual-detroit-tree-lighting



Christmas Open House in Mount Clemens

Includes tree lighting, photos with Santa, meet-and-greet with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, storytime with Mayor Laura Kropp, performance by Montessori Youth Choir, horse-drawn trolley rides and more, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 21, various locations downtown, (586) 469-4168, see schedule at downtownmountclemens.org/events



Light the Lights in Novi

Includes tree lighting, fireworks, visits with Santa Claus, live character meet-and-greets and more, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 21, Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44175 W. 12 Mile Road, cityofnovi.org/lightthelights

3. Mount Clemens Santa Parade

Nov. 22 • Mount Clemens

Celebrating 50th year, 10 a.m., held along Main Street from Church to Clinton streets, mountclemenssantaparade.com

4. Chanu-Con!

Nov. 23 • Oak Park

Community-wide Chanukah festival features bounce house, yoga session for kids and adults, candle-making, cooking project (sfinge), vendors selling Chanukah and holiday gifts, kosher food, live music, 50-50 and raffle, 1-5 p.m., Congregation Beth Shalom, 14601 Lincoln St., free admission but donations appreciated, (248) 547-7970, bethshalomprogramming@gmail.com, bit.ly/chanucon2025

5. Holiday Art Market

Ongoing • Mount Clemens

Find handmade gifts and seasonal decor (including some by young entrepreneurs), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays (closed Mondays and Nov. 26-27), opening reception with participating artists from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 23, Anton Art Center, 125 Macomb Place, theartcenter.org/holiday-market

Rochester

Shop from 32 vendors, also coffee and doughnuts with goodwill offering, 3-7 p.m. Nov. 22 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23, St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood Ave., (248) 651-7486, facebook.com/standrewcatholicchurch



Royal Oak

More than 180 arts and crafts vendors expected, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 22, Royal Oak High School, 1500 Lexington Blvd., benefits ROHS Parent Teacher Student Association, rohscraftshow@gmail.com, Facebook



Shelby Township

Also baked goods for sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 22, Disabled American Veterans Chapter #129, 47326 Dequindre Road, benefits Neighbors United (nonprofit assists firefighters battling cancer), free admission but donations appreciated, (248) 565-6357, kathyandmichellescreations@yahoo.com, facebook.com/neighborsunitedmi



Warren

• More than 100 artists and crafters expected, also raffles, cookie walk, Srodek's Pierogi, The Cheesecake Shoppe, fresh green wreaths and concessions, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 22, De La Salle Collegiate High School, 14600 Common Road, $3 admission and free parking/shuttle, no strollers, (586) 778-2207, delasallehs.com/events



• Also baked goods, decor and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 22 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23, Warren Woods Tower High School, 27900 Bunert Road, $3 admission (free for ages 12 and younger) and shuttle from nearby Macomb Community College - South Campus, 14500 E. 12 Mile Road, plus free babysitting for ages 4 and older, no strollers, facebook.com/boosterswwt



West Bloomfield

Find handcrafted items created by artists with special needs, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23, Dresner Foundation Soul Studio inside Friendship Circle Farber Center, 5586 Drake Road, also shop online through Dec. 31, (248) 788-7400, gallery.friendshipcircle.org

Bonus: Theatrical productions

Nov. 21-23 • Various locations

‘Little Women’

Musical based on classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, presented by Grosse Pointe North High School Drama Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Fenton Performing Arts Center at Grosse Pointe North High School, 707 Vernier Road in Grosse Pointe Woods, gpndramaclub.seatyourself.biz



‘Fools’

Based on Neil Simon comedy about schoolteacher who comes to town befallen by curse that makes all citizens stupid, presented by Center Line Drama Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 21-22 and 3 p.m. Nov. 23, Center Line High School, 26300 Arsenal St., clhs.clps.org



'25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'

Musical comedy about tweens vying for championship and their candid backstories, 7 p.m. Nov. 21-22 and 2 and 7 p.m Nov. 23, presented by Warren Consolidated School of Performing Arts, 12901 15 Mile Road in Sterling Heights, wcspa.net

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.

