The Friday Five — Dec. 12-14

Published December 10, 2025

1. Victorian Christmas

Dec. 12-13 • Troy

Learn about holidays in 1860s by reenactors from Bonnets and Crooked Hats, 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Troy Historic Village, 60 W. Wattles Road, registration encouraged, troyhistoricvillage.org/programs/victorian-christmas

2. Wreaths Across America

Dec. 13 • Clinton Township

Join Clinton Township Kiwanis Club in laying wreaths on graves of veterans, also hear from Selfridge Air National Guard Base Brig. Gen. Leah Voelker, noon, Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road, facebook.com/clintontownshipkiwanis, annual event held at 5,200-plus locations in United States, wreathsacrossamerica.org

3. Stuff an Ambulance

Dec. 13 • Utica

Toys For Tots collection coordinated by Utica Fire Department, held during city's tree lighting, event also includes performances by singer Vanessa Carr, Utica High School Marching Band and Dance Class Youth Troupe, photos with Santa, fireworks, and appearances by Jack Skellington and Sally from “A Nightmare Before Christmas," 7 p.m., Memorial Park in downtown Utica, cityofutica.org

4. Soulful Santa Workshop & Holiday Market

Dec. 13 • Southfield

Features professional photos with Black Santa, costumed characters, making ornaments, Christmas cards and DIY gifts, writing letters to Santa, hot cocoa bar, and baked goods for sale, workhop open from noon-3 p.m. and market held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Southfield Pavilion, tickets available at Southfield Parks & Recreation, 26000 Evergreen Road, or at cityofsouthfield.com/departments/parks-recreation

5. Finstrom’s Christmas Cancer Classic

Dec. 14 • Fraser

Watch Detroit Red Wings alumni vs. Guardians Ice Hockey (comprises local first responders), hosted by former professional player and cancer survivor Jonathan Finstrom, event raises funds for Michigan families facing cancer through New Day Foundation for Families, also includes raffle baskets, plus player meet-and-greets and dinner for VIPs, 3 p.m., Big Boy Arena, 34400 Utica Road, foundationforfamilies.org/events

Bonus: Holiday concerts, shows and more

Dec. 12-14 • Various locations

Find live music, theatrical productions, cookie walks, Santa visits, ice skating and other festive activities in cities in C & G Newspapers' coverage area

