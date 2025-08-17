Halloween Tour returns to Shores

The Halloween Tour board will start taking applications for homes on the tour on Sept. 1.

Photo provided by Jessica Krutell

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published August 17, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The St. Clair Shores Halloween Tour is back this year with spectacular haunts and monsters to visit along the way.

The tour is a series of 25 houses decorated to the max with fun and sometimes scary Halloween decorations for residents and others to enjoy.

Jessica Krutell, Halloween Tour director, said the tour lasts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25, but applications to be a participating house open Sept. 1 and close on Oct. 12. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be “no-scare” actors for younger children and those who scare easily to enjoy. It is a self-guided, driven tour.

Krutell asks that no decorations be placed in the right of way and that there be no offensive, political or religious decorations. Decorations are required to be visible at night.

“It has to be visible from the street, too,” Krutell said.

Krutell also said the homeowner and the eventgoers must ensure their own safety as well.

This is the tour’s seventh year and Carrie Dimmer, a Halloween Tour board member, said there is a bike group that made it a tradition to ride through the tour.

This year, the tour will have a total of 25 houses spanning the city. Krutell said many people who have attended the tour have found their pace.

“(This) 25 is the max number that one can do if they start right at the beginning of the tour and finish right at the end. They should be able to view all 25 houses within that window,” Krutell said.

Those decorating their houses can use a mixture of store-bought and handmade props for their displays. Krutell also said they appreciate a good theme and additional sound and lighting effects.

“We try to create a vast variety of houses across the board,” Krutell said. “We don’t want to have it being so cookie cutter where you’re seeing the same displays again and again.”

Krutell and Dimmer are both excited for the coming event. Krutell said people travel all across the state to see the tour.

“I think it’s just a really wonderful free opportunity for families to really get out there and enjoy the spirit of Halloween and kind of make it last a little bit more than one day,” Krutell said.

“We couldn’t have done this without all the neighbors that participate and we are so grateful for them,” Dimmer said.

The tour is not a trick or treating event. The map will be available closer to the event on the Facebook page for the St. Clair Shores Halloween Tour and its Instagram page at SCSHalloween.

Those wishing to apply can submit applications by email at scshalloween@aol.com or by messaging the Facebook page.