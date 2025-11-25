The Friday Five — Nov. 28-30

C&G Newspapers | Published November 25, 2025

Advertisement

1. Grosse Pointe Santa Claus Parade

Nov. 28 • Grosse Pointe Farms

50th event features expanded lineup of floats, school bands and community groups, also performance by Grosse Pointe Theatre, 10 a.m., starts at Lewiston Road and Kercheval Avenue in Grosse Pointe Farms and ends at Kercheval and Cadieux Road in Grosse Pointe City, grossepointechamber.com

Read more: Grosse Pointe Santa Claus Parade still golden after 50 years

2. 'A Merry Rockin' Christmas'

Nov. 30 • Clinton Township

Hear Michael Cavanaugh perform classic and modern holiday hits along with pop and rock songs from Billy Joel, Elton John and more, 3 p.m., Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road in Clinton Township, (586) 286-2222, macombcenter.com

3. Birmingham Santa Walk

Nov. 29 • Birmingham

Welcome Santa to town, stop at various shops and finish at his house in Shain Park, corner of Henrietta and Martin streets, 9:30-10:30 a.m., register at downtownbirmingham.com/do/birmingham-santa-walk, then visit Santa on various dates until Dec. 24, some reservations required, downtownbirmingham.com/do/santa-house

4. Elf Shelf Arts & Crafts Show

Nov. 29 • Troy

Presented by Troy Women’s Association, 200-plus booths expected, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Troy High School, 4777 Northfield Parkway, $3 donation at door helps local charities, (248) 988-0426, troywomensassociation.org

5. Model Train Show

Nov. 29 • Shelby Township

Geared toward hobbyists but public welcome, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave., contact Mike at (248) 509-5540 or mikelj318@gmail.com, packardprovinggrounds.org/trainshow

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.