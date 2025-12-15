Final dress rehearsal doubles as benefit for local food bank

The Franciscan Outreach Program has served the community for over 65 years.

Photo provided by The Franciscan Outreach Program

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published December 15, 2025

The cast of “Once Upon a Mattress” at Birmingham Village Players. Photo provided by 1Detroit City Marketing

Advertisement

BIRMINGHAM — The Franciscan Outreach Program and Birmingham Village Players are collaborating for the first time this winter for a benefit that helps feed the hungry.

Birmingham Village Players will stage a benefit performance of “Once Upon a Mattress” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the program.

The Franciscan Friars have been making an impact on families for years through their partnership with the Church of the Transfiguration, 25225 Code Road in Southfield. The program — which does not restrict to certain ZIP codes — continues to grow, currently feeding hundreds of families per month.

As food insecurity grows, so does the need for funds for the Franciscan Outreach Program.

“With food insecurity being what it is now, with cutbacks on so many of the government programs, we’re trying to raise more money so that we can buy more food from Gleaners and others and just be able to continue the wonderful work that this mission has provided for the last 65-plus years,” Mary Wallace, the director of the program, said.

When Event Coordinator Dianne Cragg went to visit the food bank, she was impressed by the quantity of food they were able to distribute.

“It just blows me away that they have this massive food bank over there in Southfield. … The food that they get in and how they do a turnaround — it’s wonderful,” Cragg said.

See a show and help the hungry

“Once Upon a Mattress,” a whimsical retelling of “Princess and the Pea,” is a comedic show with lots of catchy music and dancing. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at ci.ovationtix.com/35852/production/1258469.

The performance for the benefit will actually be a final dress rehearsal, which is why the cost is lower than a typical Birmingham Village Players show, which usually costs $30.

Cragg said the idea to have a benefit during the final dress rehearsal came to be because she knew that the cast benefits from having a live audience. By having people watch the final dress rehearsal, it gives the actors an opportunity to experience reactions from the audience.

Before the performance, there will be themed light refreshments at 6:45 p.m. To learn more about the benefit, call (248) 541-3762, ext. 117.