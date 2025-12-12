One in custody following standoff, possible homicide

One person is in custody following a standoff on Westminster Avenue in Warren Dec. 12. Police also reportedly found a body at the scene.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published December 12, 2025

WARREN — One person is in custody after a barricaded suspect incident, during which officers reportedly located a body in Warren.

At approximately 5:12 a.m. Dec. 12, Warren police received a call from a third-party reporting that a friend had stated during a video call that they had killed someone. According to a press release from the Warren Police Department, the caller reported seeing an unknown man on the floor covered in blood.

Patrol officers arrived at the residence on Westminster Avenue west of Van Dyke Avenue at approximately 5:14 a.m. According to the press release, officers were able to observe what appeared to be a deceased person inside the residence through a front window. A woman believed to be the suspect was observed moving inside the home and refused to come to the door, the release states.

Warren police dispatch was able to make contact with the suspect by phone.

“During that conversation, the suspect made statements indicating involvement in the homicide and issued threats toward responding officers, including statements expressing a desire for ‘suicide by cop,’” the release states.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., the Warren Police Department Special Response Team arrived and made initial contact with the suspect over a loudspeaker and later by telephone, the release states. Negotiators remained in continuous contact with the individual throughout the incident, according to police.

During the negotiations, the suspect made additional incriminating statements regarding the homicide and continued to express suicidal ideation, police said in the release. Additionally, the SRT used multiple tactics, including the deployment of chemical agents, in an effort to resolve the situation.

Negotiators were able to persuade the suspect to voluntarily exit the residence at 11:13 a.m. She was then taken into custody without further incident.

According to the press release, the woman had minor lacerations to her hand that occurred prior to police contact. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At press time, no further information was available.

