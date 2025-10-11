Have scary good time at Skelebration

Downtown St. Clair Shores is decked out in its scary best for the Skelebration later in October.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published October 11, 2025

Featured Gallery (Click to view)

Advertisement

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Get out your best costumes and get ready to have a scary amount of fun at the Downtown St. Clair Shores Skelebration.

Amy O’Brien-Kravitz, a sales manager at Roy O’Brien Ford, said in an email the event is from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 25. She said this event is all about the kids and a social district follows the event right after.

Shops in the downtown area will have seasonal specials and activities. The event will end with a costume parade for the kids that will end in a pumpkin patch. Dance performances, Trunk-or-Treat and more will be there for kids to enjoy.

“Enjoy live music and food trucks, throughout the District’s common area,” O’Brien-Kravitz said in the email.

Lindsey Siehda, owner of Shores Yoga, said she thinks Skelebration is a really fun event. It is free to get in and Siehda said the businesses spend a lot of time and money hosting free events.

“And it’s all for the community,” Siehda said.

She went on to say that she thinks it’s a community centered and oriented event.

“We just do it for the people,” Siehda said.

There will also be hot chocolate stations and Shores Yoga will be hosting a dog costume contest. The contest is limited to a specific number of entries and it’s best to enter early. Siehda said she thinks a great way to include the whole family.

“A lot of us consider our dogs part of the family like our kids,” Siehda said.

To enter the contest, visit shoresyogastudio.com. The costume contest starts at noon.

Downtown St. Clair Shores is located along Greater Mack Avenue from Nine Mile Road south to the Nine Mack Drive and Cavalier Drive intersection.