Birmingham hosts new event for fall family fun

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published October 14, 2025

BIRMINGHAM — The city of Birmingham is introducing a brand-new event, Pumpkin Patch, this fall for families to enjoy 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at Shain Park.

Rain or shine, there will be an array of Halloween and fall-themed activities for families, including live music by John King, local food trucks, train rides through Shain Park, a pumpkin decorating station, face painting, a magic show, a spooky story times, a costume parade and more. The city’s Pumpkin Patch event is free and open to the public for all ages.

“We started the pumpkin patch because we wanted to give families a new fall tradition right here in Birmingham, somewhere they can enjoy seasonal activities, great food and community togetherness, while also supporting local vendors,” Clinise Kirkwood, the city’s recreation coordinator, said.

The city’s sponsorship online page states that they are estimating an attendance of 500 to 1,000 visitors.

Community partners and sponsors

The city is partnering with the Baldwin Public Library to provide some of the event’s entertainment. Just Joe, a magician, will be doing a show at the Baldwin Public Library at 10:30 p.m. Registration is required for the magic show.

There will be spooky story times throughout the park during the event, providing families an opportunity to take a break and enjoy listening to a spooky — but friendly — story.

The Pumpkin Patch Premier Sponsor is DG Realty Group. Each year, real estate agent Dan Gutfreund said, they like to support the community in some way, noting, “It’s all about the kids.”

“We like to be involved in local community opportunities, and as a local realtor, it gives us pleasure in giving back to the community that has supported us over the many years,” Gutfreund said.

Businesses and individuals can support this event with sponsorship opportunities from $100 to $1,000. There are also volunteer opportunities available for the event that can be applied toward community service.

For more information on sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, visit bhamgov.org/donate. More information on the Pumpkin Patch event can be found at bhamgov.org/pumpkinpatch.