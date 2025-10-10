Ukrainian National Women’s League of America turns 100

The Ukrainian National Women’s League of America is turning 100 years old, and the Detroit Region is celebrating its 90-year anniversary.

Photo provided

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published October 10, 2025

WARREN — In 1925, a group of women formed the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America.

Early on, its goal was to inform others about events in Ukraine, spiritually and materially support the homeland, and promote the preservation of Ukrainian national identity in the U.S. According to member Natalie Marz, UNWLA is located in 16 states with 67 branches with 1,700 members.

The group will celebrate its 100-year anniversary with a luncheon, fashion show and music at 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center, located at 26601 Ryan Road. The centennial will mark their achievements and ongoing endeavors. The Detroit Region, which came together in 1935, also is celebrating its 90-year anniversary. Oksanna Grudz is the regional president.

Since 2022, the members have raised $100,000 for various causes, including therapy for children traumatized by the war in Ukraine, generators, supplies and support for female Ukrainian soldiers, and the Babusi Fund to assist the elderly women of Ukraine.

UNWLA not only assists with Ukrainian causes but has financially supported relief efforts after natural disasters in the U.S. including the floods and fires in California and Arkansas.

For ticket information to the Oct. 26 celebration, contact Natalie Marz at (248) 821-6100.