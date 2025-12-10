2026 colors of the year celebrate warm, sophisticated tones

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published December 10, 2025

“Silhouette,” Benjamin Moore’s 2026 color of the year, adorns the walls of this home. Photo provided by Benjamin Moore

Behr’s color of the year, “hidden gem,” is a great hue for a relaxing bathroom. Photo provided by Behr

“Universal khaki,” by Sherwin-Williams, adds a soft look to kitchen cabinets. Photo provided by Sherwin-Williams

Valspar’s color of the year, “warm eucalyptus,” is featured on the cabinets of this inviting kitchen area. Photo provided by Valspar

METRO DETROIT — Trend forecasters from major paint brands have announced their colors of the year for 2026.

From versatile neutrals to rich browns to earthy greens, these hues are expected to dominate interiors for at least the next year.

Benjamin Moore’s color of the year is “silhouette,” a mix of “rich espresso hues with subtle notes of charcoal,” according to the company’s website.

Andrea Magno, director of color marketing and design at Benjamin Moore, said the connection between fashion and interiors has always been a source of inspiration, but this year in particular she’s noticed a renewed interest in suiting and classic silhouettes, the resurgence of timeless pieces, and the growing interest in the brown color family.

“Silhouette embodies these qualities with its depth and luxurious blend of burnt umber and delicate charcoal undertones. Like a perfectly tailored suit, this hue has the versatility and softness to bring a space from expected to exceptional,” Magno said in a statement.

Every year, the Benjamin Moore PaintOutlets.com locations in Rochester, Shelby Township and Macomb Township have a Color of the Year wall on display for patrons to see the color in person.

“Every year, we repaint the wall and we use different sheens on the wall so people can see what sheen does to color also,” said Merlin Bush, president of PaintOutlets.com, which sells Benjamin Moore products.

Bush said he really likes this year’s color.

“They wove some luxurious burnt umber into the gray, which creates a nice hue that’s chic and looks great on the walls that people are doing,” he said. “It looks great with almost anything.”

Behr announced “hidden gem,” a smoky jade, as its 2026 color of the year. The color, Behr officials said, is a dynamic blend of blue and green that creates environments that feel both grounded and energizing.

“Now more than ever, there’s a growing appetite for colors that challenge convention and bring an unexpected sense of wonder to everyday spaces,” Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr Paint Co., said in a prepared statement. “Hidden Gem captures that spirit in both name and color — its depth and refinement meets the desire for colors that are eternally stunning and stylish.”

The Sherwin-Williams 2026 color of the year, “universal khaki,” was selected by the company’s global “trendsight” team to be an ultra-usable hue, tailored for classic sophistication, according to Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams.

“Khaki is more than just a neutral — it’s a timeless, go-anywhere shade that brings a sense of grounded elegance to any space,” Wadden said in a prepared statement. “With its warm, earthy undertones, Universal Khaki SW 6150 effortlessly complements a wide range of colors, creating a rich, inviting backdrop that can transform an entire design with quiet confidence.”

Naturally restorative and serene, “warm eucalyptus” is Valspar’s 2026 color of the year. The green hue, according to the company’s website, reflects “a collective desire for calm, grounding design” that adapts to the ever-changing pace of life.

“Warm Eucalyptus is more than just a beautiful shade of green, it’s a reflection of the comfort we crave in our homes,” Sue Kim, director of color marketing at Valspar, said in a statement. “Its warm undertones create a grounded, welcoming mood while drawing inspiration from nature and the familiarity of retro design.”

Kim said the color encourages “restoration and resilience.”

Homeowners can easily add small pops of trending colors to their homes with decor they can swap in and out.

Colleen Lipp, of Huron Carpet and Floor Covering in Wixom, said she often helps clients with home design.

“For the last several years I have been encouraging clients to go mostly monochromatic and then to pick up pops of color in the artwork, pillows, throws and things like that,” Lipp said.

Or for a bolder look, homeowners can add a new color with a feature wall, or go all in by color drenching all the walls in a room.