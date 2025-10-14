Beverly Hills collects candy donations ahead of annual Halloween Hoot

The Halloween Hoot provides not-so-spooky fun for kids of all ages.

October 14, 2025

BEVERLY HILLS — Beverly Park will be filled with excited children dressed in costumes for a fun night of trick-or-treating 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Halloween Hoot in Beverly Park, 18801 Beverly Road.

Every year, the village of Beverly Hills provides an opportunity for families to make Halloween memories in nature. Families are invited to walk along the Halloween Hoot trail and collect candy from booths. In addition to a costume, guests are encouraged to bring a flashlight to help kids see in the dark. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

“We’re looking forward to a wonderful community event again. We have, at this point, 27 treat stations lined up, including a few new ones,” Janice Hausman, a member of the Parks and Recreation Board, said. “That’s always nice, to have some new ideas popping up.”

Each candy station will have themed decorations. Some stations keep tradition by sporting the same theme every year, while other stations choose to surprise guests each year with a different theme.

Hausman said her favorite part is, “seeing the creativity of the organizations and businesses, and what they come up with.”

She shared the example of a local neighborhood group that has a unique theme every year. Two years ago their theme was Taylor Swift, and last year their theme was Barbie. This year, they have another theme prepared, but it will be a surprise.

Donate treats to the Hoot

To make sure they have as many treats as possible, the village of Beverly Hills is asking the community to make candy donations to the event. While each station provides its own candy, it is helpful to have extra candy to refill the supply. By accepting donations, the village is offsetting the cost of the event with the help of community support.

Beverly Hills Village Manager Warren Rothe said, “This is the second year that we’re doing donations. It’s continuing to go well, and, hopefully, it’ll be very much an annual feature of the Halloween Hoot.”

Candy donations will be accepted at the Village Office, 18500 13 Mile Road, through 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24. They ask that the candy bags be unopened. Rothe said they have already received five or six large bags.

For more information on Beverly Hills’ annual Halloween Hoot, visit villagebeverlyhills.com.