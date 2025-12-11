Joe Louis Southern Kitchen opens in Southfield

Joe Louis Barrow Jr. speaks to the crowd at the grand opening of the Southfield location of Joe Louis Southern Kitchen on Dec. 9.

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 11, 2025

Photographs and memorabilia decorate the walls of the newly opened Southfield Joe Louis Southern Kitchen Dec. 9.

Johnny Cannon, left, and Joe Louis Barrow Jr., right, cut the ribbon at the grand opening for the Southfield location of Joe Louis Southern Kitchen on Dec. 9.

The Southfield location is the second Joe Louis Southern Kitchen restaurant, after the first opened in Detroit in 2021.

SOUTHFIELD — For Joe Louis Southern Kitchen Co-CEOs Joe Louis Barrow Jr. and Johnny Cannon, the grand opening of their second location at 29649 Northwestern Highway in Southfield is a longtime dream coming true.

Joe Louis Southern Kitchen is named for boxing great Joe Louis, whose full name was Joe Louis Barrow. Barrow Jr. said his father was a serial entrepreneur who also opened multiple restaurants, such as Brown Bomber’s Chicken Shack in Detroit. Barrow Jr. said everything is built around his father and his values.

He said food can evoke strong memories long after people leave a restaurant.

“Food is a through line in all of our lives,” Barrow Jr. said. “It’s how we celebrate, how we mourn and how we all come together.”

Barrow Jr. said it feels surreal to see his childhood dream of opening a restaurant become a reality.

A ribbon cutting was held Dec. 9 for the Joe Louis Southern Kitchen Southfield location. The first location opened in 2021 at 6549 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.

Barrow Jr. said he and Cannon love Southfield and that it’s a vibrant community. He said it was the obvious choice for a second location.

Cannon said being a part of and giving back to the community is a focus for him. He said he believes the restaurant will give people a great experience.

“Bringing Joe Louis Southern Kitchen to Southfield is such a privilege, because it’s an iconic name to bring to the city,” Cannon said. “I think this is going to educate people on what Joe Louis stood for and why he has so many statues and monuments.”

Born in Alabama in 1914, Louis moved with his family to Detroit when he was a child. Louis became the heavyweight champion in 1937 and held the championship until 1949, which is the longest period of time that anyone has been the heavyweight champion. He died in 1981.

Southfield Mayor Kenson Siver said Joe Louis Southern Kitchen coming to Southfield brings one more quality place for people to enjoy. He said it adds to community life.

“This is special because these are hometown people who have come back and want to invest in the community,” Siver said. “It’s people who believe in Southfield.”

A third Joe Louis Southern Kitchen is set to open in April at 1528 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.



