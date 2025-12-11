Prep basketball matchups to watch

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published December 11, 2025

Greg Grays finishes at the net for Brother Rice against St. Francis de Sales. Brother Rice won 58-55.

METRO DETROIT — Boys and girls high school basketball is back as programs all over Michigan aim to start the season on a high note.

Games began for prep basketball at the start of December and now, to end the calendar year, teams are looking to win showcase and classic games before conference play begins.

Marquee Matchups

Boys

Hamtramck at Ferndale

Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

PRIME Basketball Showcase at Ferndale

The PRIME Basketball Showcase will be a great opportunity to highlight some of the best talent in Michigan early in the 2025 season. Hamtramck was a postseason team a year ago and Ferndale is led by one of the best prep players in the state. Junior forward Eden Vinyard has already gotten off to a solid start this season and will look to lead Ferndale to a postseason run while exploring his collegiate recruitment.

Girls

West Bloomfield at Detroit Mumford

Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Mount Clemens Classic at Mount Clemens High School

Mount Clemens will host two postseason teams from a year ago in the school’s yearly classic. Detroit Mumford reached the second round of the District playoffs in 2024 and West Bloomfield established itself as one of the best teams in Michigan. West Bloomfield finished 2024 with a 19-9 record and went on an incredible run that got them to the final four, before a semifinal loss to eventual state champion Belleville.

Games to watch

Boys

Brother Rice vs. East Lansing

Dec. 28 at 7:50 p.m.

Motor City Roundball Classic at Ferndale

Brother Rice is consistently one of the best teams in the state and will look to carry its momentum from a 22-3 season last year into the 2025 campaign. East Lansing is the defending state champion from 2024 after a 28-1 season.

Grosse Pointe South vs Brother Rice

Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

North Farmington Holiday Extravaganza

Auburn Hills Avondale at Freeland

Dec. 20 at 5

Louis O’Neal Classic at Saginaw Valley State University

Avondale is coming off of a 16-8 season in 2024 where the team finished in second place in an always competitive OAA-Red Division. Freeland went 22-4 last season and made the state quarterfinals.

Goodrich at Waterford Mott

Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Corsairs Christmas Classic at Waterford Mott

In 2024, Goodrich finished with a 19-6 record and made it to regionals. Waterford Mott, the host of the event, went 22-4 a year ago and made the regional finals before losing to a heavily publicized Orchard Lake St. Mary’s team.

Girls

Troy at Rochester

Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Troy and Rochester both played in postseason basketball a year ago, but Troy’s district win over Troy Athens was the only win between the two teams in 2024 postseason play. Rochester went 19-4 with a 10-0 divisional record last year and is looking to win the OAA-White Division for the second year in a row in 2025.

Troy Alumni Game and Potluck at Troy high school

Troy vs TBD

Dec. 23 at 4 p.m.

Romeo at Harper Woods Chandler Park

Dec. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

2025 Skippers Holiday Basketball Showcase

Marysville at Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse

Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.

Skippers Holiday Showcase at St. Clair County Community College

The D Zone Invitational at Hazel Park High School

The D Zone is hosting one of the biggest basketball tournaments of its kind at Hazel Park and will showcase over 60 teams over a five day stretch.

Boys

Carrollton vs. Harper Woods

Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Troy Athens vs. Harper Woods Chandler Park

Dec. 19 at 8:30 p.m.

Saginaw Heritage vs. Clarkston

Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

Rochester Adams at Birmingham Groves

Dec. 22 at 12:30 p.m.

For more information on The D Zone Showcase visit basketball.thedzone.com. For schedules and scores of all prep games visit MHSAA.com.