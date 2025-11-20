Detroit Historical Museum opens new Red Wings centennial exhibition

Gordie Howe’s and Steve Yzerman’s retired-number banners hang in the Detroit Historical Museum.

Photo provided by Sari Cicurel

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published November 20, 2025

DETROIT — The Detroit Historical Museum opened the Detroit Red Wings at 100: Becoming Hockeytown exhibition to the public on Nov. 20.

The exhibition features artifacts from the Detroit Historical Society’s collection, the Red Wings’ archives and from the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“It’s an honor to see a century of Red Wings history brought to life at the Detroit Historical Museum,” Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing Asia Gholston said in a press release. “Every decade has its own defining moments, and this exhibit gives our fans a special opportunity to celebrate the passion, pride, and legacy that have defined 100 years of Red Wings hockey.”

Detroit Red Wings at 100: Becoming Hockeytown will occupy parts of the City of Champions Gallery, the New Motor City Showcase and the Detroit Artist Showcase. The exhibition filling three different galleries at the museum is unique and highlights the team’s extensive history.

Visitors will see memorabilia and photos from Olympia Stadium and Joe Louis Arena, information and artifacts from players in Red Wings history, and history related to the team’s earlier names — the Detroit Falcons and the Detroit Cougars. There are also interactive parts of the exhibition, including flashing Joe Louis Arena lights and the sounds of the organ from Olympia Stadium.

Detroit Red Wings at 100: Becoming Hockeytown will be on display all season long. The Detroit Red Wings were an integral part in the development of the new exhibit, according to the press release from the Detroit Historical Society. The museum parking lot is available for $10 a day.

For more information on tickets, hours and the Detroit Historical Society. Visit detroithistorical.org.

