The Friday Five — Aug. 28-Sept. 1

1. Arts, Beats & Eats
Aug. 29-Sept. 1 • Royal Oak
Includes juried fine art show, 200-plus musical acts and entertainers on 10 themed stages, and food booths at multiple locations, also kids zone with arts and crafts, inflatables and carnival, regional singing competition, cornhole tournament, culture space celebrating diversity, and more, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 29-31 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 1, held between Lafayette Avenue and Main Street and 11 Mile Road and Lincoln Avenue, artsbeatseats.com
Read more: Arts, Beats & Eats announces legendary music lineup
2. Michigan State Fair
Aug. 28-Sept. 1 • Novi
Features livestock and agricultural exhibits, vendors, carnival rides and games, fair-style food, racing pigs, BMX and freestyle motocross stunt show, live music and superstar competition, beer festival and home brewing competition, 5K, pumpkin contest, and more, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 28-29 and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., michiganstatefairllc.com, suburbancollectionshowplace.com
3. Labor Day Round Up
Sept. 1 • Franklin
Includes midway games and prizes, pony rides, petting farm, face painting, inflatables, trackless train ride, food and bake sale, interactive circus, stilt walkers, clowns, bowling ball juggler, classic car show, dog adoptions, and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Franklin Community Association Park, 26495 Carol Ave., also parade at noon on Franklin Road from Evelyn Court to Carol Street, magic show at 2 p.m. in FCA Park, and juried fine art fair and live music from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on nearby Village Green, fcamichigan.org/roundup
Read more: Franklin prepares for another eventful Labor Day
4. Detroit Jazz Festival
Aug. 29-Sept. 1 • Detroit
Dubbed world’s largest free jazz festival, hear performances from international artists to local high school bands on stages in Hart Plaza and Cadillac Square in downtown Detroit and on Wayne State University's campus in midtown, 6 p.m.-midnight Aug. 29, 2:30 p.m.-midnight Aug. 30, 2 p.m.-midnight Aug. 31 and 1:30-7:15 p.m. Sept. 1, see lineup and map at detroitjazzfest.org
Read more: Detroit Jazz Festival builds on jazz legacy while celebrating genre’s evolution
5. Romeo Peach Festival
Aug. 28-Sept. 1 • Romeo
Find dozens of events and activities such as carnivals rides, craft shows, beers around the world, 5K and 10K runs, live music, fireworks, golf and cornhole tournaments, car show, kidsfest, bed races, parades and more, held at multiple locations around village, see schedule and map at romeopeachfestival.com
