Franklin prepares for another eventful Labor Day

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published August 4, 2025

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Community Association will be holding its 80th annual Labor Day Round Up 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1, at FCA Park.

This free event will feature midway games, face painting, a petting farm and more. A new addition to the event includes a trackless train ride. There will also be various forms of live entertainment, including a magic show, stilt walkers, bowling ball jugglers and an interactive circus.

“The Labor Day Round Up is quintessential Franklin,” Kathy Erlich, the president of the FCA, said in a statement. “Annually, with the help of the FCA, our tiny village creates something spectacular for the greater community to enjoy. This 100% volunteer event brings together generations - family, friends and neighbors - to share tradition, cherish our unique history, and have an all around great time!”

A parade will march down Franklin Road at noon. The streets will close at 11:15 a.m., so guests are advised to get there early to secure their spot along the road. Visitors can park on the ballfields as well as the village’s side streets.

For hungry guests, there will be a variety of food options available, including sandwiches and salads from The Franklin Eatery & Oyster Bar, hot dogs and hamburgers grilled by the Franklin Church, roasted corn, Farmhouse ice cream, and other sweet treats.

Other exciting features of the round-up include a classic car show, dog adoptions, and displays from the Franklin Historical Society and Garden Club.

Art in the Village

In addition to the Labor Day Round Up, Franklin’s Art in the Village will be held on the same day. This art fair has been running for over 40 years and will show a range of mediums from just under 70 invitation-only artists — including jewelry, glass, painting, wood, sculpture and more.

Jane Polan, who runs Art in the Village, said, “We are delighted and honored to put on events for villagers and guests throughout the season.”

Art in the Village will take place on the Franklin Village Green 10 a.m.-5 p.m.