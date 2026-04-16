Celebrate Victory in Europe Day at the Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial May 8

Known as “Rosie Fran,” Frances Mauro Masters, 103, of Chesterfield Township, poses with the Michigan World War II Legacy Memorial sculpture bearing her likeness during its dedication Nov. 11, 2025, as part of Phase 2 of the memorial in Royal Oak. On May 8, V-E Day, the Michigan World War II Legacy Memorial will dedicate the second part of the sculpture.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published April 16, 2026

This model shows what the completed Rosie the Riveter statue will look like with the bomber panel added to it. Photo provided by Judy Maten

This shows another angle of what the completed statue will look like. Photo provided by Judy Maten

The V-E Day program will include the raising of new military flags at the Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial. Photo provided by Judy Maten

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ROYAL OAK — The Michigan World War II Legacy Memorial will host a V-E Day Commemoration Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. May 8 at Memorial Park, 31050 Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak.

The event will honor the 81st anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which marks the day of Germany’s surrender and the end of World War II in Europe.

According to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, whose website is nationalww2museum.org, the news of Germany’s surrender created celebrations in cities across the world. Thousands of people crowded the streets with excitement.

Along with V-E Day, the event will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. The celebration will include the unveiling and dedication of the bomber panel, which goes with the memorial’s Rosie the Riveter statue, and the raising of new military flags.

The day also will mark the beginning of The 250 Club, a statewide initiative to raise $2 million to complete the World War II Memorial as designed.

“The 250 Club is an opportunity for every Michigander — individuals, families, businesses, and entire communities — to help complete The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial that honors the generation who secured our freedom,” John Maten, president of the Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial, said in a prepared statement. “As we approach America’s 250th birthday, we have a once in a lifetime chance to complete this Memorial.”

The 250 Club is designed for families, individuals, corporations, small businesses, civic groups and veteran organizations to contribute $250 or multiples of $250 to help raise the $2 million.

“Michigan played a defining role in the Arsenal of Democracy,” said Kim Jones, Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial board member. “We’re asking corporations and businesses from across the state to help us complete the Memorial that honors the Greatest Generation and inspires visitors to meet the challenges of our times with the same courage and self-sacrifice.”

Maten said that raising the $2 million would be a relief.

“It would be an honor and a relief, because we have worked so hard at it, because we feel we owe so much to those that served in every capacity during World War II,” Maten said. “And even as many of them passed away, their legacy lives on. This is all representative. And even if we don’t get the total amount, whatever we do raise, we will continue to add pieces to the memorial as we financially can do that.”

May 8 will also include the unveiling and dedication of the second part of the Rosie the Riveter statue; the first part was unveiled on Nov. 11, 2025. The second part includes the bomber panel on which she is working.

The B-24 Liberator bomber panel was a “critical component in leading to the Allied Victory in Europe,” the WWII Legacy Memorial press release states. Representatives from the American Rosie the Riveter Association will be at the event to celebrate.

The memorial will also be raising new military flags representing all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Maten said that through the events they host at the memorial, he hopes that people in the community and surrounding areas will be inspired to use the space as a gathering place.

“We want people to visit the park and have more events at the park; not just us, but also encourage other groups, whether its civic groups, educational groups, whatever, to have activities at the park as well,” Maten said. “So, that’s another reason why we want to have these events. It is to show people that you can come here, not only to enjoy the memorial and honor those that have served, but also as a community place for people to come.”

To join The 250 Club, donations can be made at michiganww2memorial.org, by mail or through participating partners. Contributions may be made in honor or memory of a veteran, family member, business, or community leader, the press release states. Donations can be mailed to the Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial, P.O. Box 237, Royal Oak, MI 48068.

For more information, visit michiganww2memorial.org.



